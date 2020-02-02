Mi Amor means My Love in Spanish, French and is commonly used in English as well. So it should come as no surprise that the folks at Hotel Maya used "Wedding Maya-Amor" as the name of a new wedding promotion.
When the winner is announced on May 20, planning begins in earnest for a complimentary wedding ceremony and reception at the oceanfront resort on the Summer solstice, Saturday, June 20. If it works as planned, the ceremony will take place at 2:44 p.m., the exact time of the Solstice in Long Beach.
That winning couple will be chosen from four semi-finalists picked on the 20th of each of the first four months of the year. The January winners — Jamie Rose Armstrong and Mark Casey Paxton — already have won a Sunday brunch for two at Maya's Fuego restaurant and a credit toward a wedding booked there. The other semi-finalists will receive those prizes as well.
To qualify, couples enter at Hotel Maya’s Facebook or Instagram pages by posting an engagement photo, adding #WeddingMaya-Amor and describing in 20 words or less why they deserve to be selected. Armstrong and Paxton took the January price with, “Long Beach natives. Maya is our favorite special occasion spot! Celebrating our marriage here would be a dream come true! #weddingmayaamor”.
The grand prize includes a one-hour ceremony at Playa at the Maya and a one-hour cocktail reception for up to 100 guests with hors d'oeuvres, margaritas, sangria and music from a mariachi band.
Entries should be sent to www.facebook.com.hotelmaya or www.instagram/hotelmaya. People can enter once a month, with winners for that submission period chosen on February, March and April 20.
For more information, call 562-435-7676 or go to www.hotelmayalongbeach.com.