Dance Fest, a celebration of dances form around the world, is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday, July 14, at International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way. The event is free to attend.
"Dance Fest is a great afternoon of music, dance, poetry and martial arts demonstrations showcasing Long Beach’s rich ethnic diversity," Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release.
Dance Fest is sponsored by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine, in partnership with Arts Council for Long Beach and Partners of Parks. Homeland Cultural Center, located at MacArthur Park, offers free programs in traditional ethnic and urban contemporary arts throughout the year, the release said.
Although the performance is free to attend, guests are encouraged to reserve tickets ahead of time by calling 562-570-1655 or visiting the Homeland Cultural Center in person at 1321 East Anaheim St.