Witnessing Carlos Brea's and David Chase's Fast 42 Uhambo that had suffered breakage to the top of their carbon spar yet still managed to finish this year’s TransPac without retiring reminded me of the race three decades ago.
Back in 1989, Long Beach Yacht Club was the mainland host, and according to Steve Jones, the Commodore that year, the daily positions were tracked at the race office at LBYC. The club worked with the Marine Department to waive slip fees for visiting competitors, and as the yachts left for the race they passed by LBYC in review.
There were only the once daily call in reports and to get those, folks needed to stop by the club to pick them up. I did that each morning, as my husband David Murray, his cousin Tom Cooney, Dan Nowlan, Dave Cort and others were sailing on Bombay Blaster, a SC50. All those tracking the race knew was what was on the one page sheets each day.
The boat’s mast broke, and like Uhambo this race, the crew was able to finish by jerry rigging a fix to avoid retiring. It wasn’t until I saw the boat on Transpac row in Ala Wai harbor that I learned of the damage.
According to Transpac Staff Commodore Frank K. Mallory the race finish was close with the top four in a class finishing within 37 minutes of one another. The elapsed time intervals between yachts were: 17 minutes (between first and second), 7 minutes (between second and third), and 13 minutes (between third and fourth).
The finishing order of those four was Silver Bullet (That later was renamed OEX — who we tragically lost this year), Blondie, Taxi Dancer, and Mongoose.
More sadness at Diamond Head: Only a few hundred yards before the finish line, Bob Lane’s Medicine Man, which appeared to be in contention for first or second overall on corrected time, went on the reef off Diamond head.
All six persons aboard were rescued, but did not escape injury. The next morning a tug was able to pull Med Man off the reef and tow her to the repair yard at Ala Wai Yacht Basin.
A post-race event which made headlines was the loss of Pandemonium’s keel on the way back to San Francisco and the fortunate rescue of her delivery crew.