With Jason Seibert's Schock 40 Gamble making it across the finish line Wednesday after a long passage of almost 11 days, the Transpacific Yacht Club has declared all boats have finished this year's 50th edition to the LA-Honolulu Race.
According to race officials, the final tally of boats completing the course successfully is 81, with 678 sailors aboard. Nine yachts retired from this year's race: seven returned to the mainland, one continued to Hawaii, and one sank at sea.
Earlier morning on July 22, Risa Scott received a call from Skipper Stephen Ashley. Alamitos Bay YC's entry Onde Amo retired from the race due to loss of rudder. They continued to slowly make their way to Honolulu and arrived to much fanfare — just in time for the parties at Hawaii and Waikiki YCs. It was good to have all our Long Beach entries in and accounted for.
Nearly without exception, all were glad they came, with plenty of tales of adventure and challenge running the gamut of topics common to ocean racing: high speeds and low speeds, gourmet cooking to freeze dried mush, perfect moonlit nights to scary squalls, freezing cold to baking in the sun with no relief.
For the next several days, Ala Wai Harbor will be abuzz with activity as the Aloha welcome parties shift to seeing newly showered and shaved race crews rinse, dry, and fold sails and gear for storage or shipping, while the delivery crews start coming in to make their lists, fix the systems that broke, and make ready for the deliveries back to the mainland — what many call “Trans-Back.”
Many will stay with friends or family for a short holiday here either on Oahu or another island, some will attend the evening sponsor parties, and some will attend the navigators' debrief meeting on Friday morning.
Some have flown home and will come back just for the Awards Ceremony on Friday, where a celebration awaits with Hawaiian entertainment, slide and video shows of the race, and dozens of stunning trophies, and some emotional moments will close another successful edition of this great race.