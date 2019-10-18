"I ran into a door." "He fell down the stairs." "He's right — I'm a failure."
Pretty tired clichés, right? Only they're still being used all the time.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here's where I would usually make fun of having months, and weeks, and days, about all sorts of things. But this one is serious.
I've been involved for at least a couple of decades in one way or another with the fight against domestic violence. I worked early on in my Grunion tenure with Interval House, the agency straddling the Los Angeles-Orange County line.
Then 15 years or so ago, a smaller inner city agency came knocking. WomenShelter of Long Beach was essentially pedaling as fast as it could, but wanted to up its game to have a bigger impact on the causes of domestic violence, not just try to help the victims.
Before you start yelling at me, helping victims remains the number one priority. Providing a safe, secure place to recover long has been the basis for domestic violence help groups, and great strides have been made in counseling to help victims recover.
I was taken by the approach of attempting to break the cycle of violence through education. As with so much in terms of changing societal norms, the key is to get the children to understand why something is wrong. We can talk all we want about how the Surgeon General decreed smoking cigarettes is bad for your health, but real change began when kids came home from school and begged their parents to quit smoking because they didn't want them to die.
Domestic violence is a bit more complicated. Studies have shown that children who have experienced domestic violence at home are much more likely to become an abuser or a victim when they become adults. It might be hard for you and me to believe — and harder to understand — but these kids grow up thinking that violence at home is the norm; that "it's just the way it is."
WomenShelter and Interval House both have reached into the schools to help stop that type of thinking. There are programs today that talk about domestic abuse in the context of dating, helping teens recognize it for what it is and offering tools to deal with the situation.
One of the more effective approaches I've seen, at least during my WomenShelter affiliation, is the one-on-one and group counseling for children who have witnessed domestic violence or who were victims themselves. As with far too many things, youngsters tend to blame themselves for situations they have no control over, and getting over that guilt feeling is critical to moving on in a healthy way.
Counseling helps break the cycle of violence, one kid at a time.
But what does all this have to do with you? You haven't experienced domestic abuse, either physical or verbal, have you? You certainly aren't someone who would be abusive.
One of the favorite cop phrases these days is, "See something, say something." The idea is that people can help police by reporting crimes or just things that "aren't right."
It applies to domestic violence too. We've all seen the television show where the doctor discovers what appears to be abuse, then struggles with how to handle it. These days, the decision is pretty much out of their hands — reporting is the law.
But to be of assistance in that way, you need to know something about the problem — what a victim looks like, what they're going through, the proper steps to take to get some help. And that's what Domestic Violence Awareness Month is all about.
It's why for the last 12 years, WomenShelter has sponsored a rally with all things about abuse and how to stop it available. This year, the event happens from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library — fitting that information will be available at a repository of information.
Stop by. You won't be sorry. Thanks.