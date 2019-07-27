Water Changes Everything is the title of a new exhibition at the Historical Society of Long Beach.
I don't think they went far enough. Water doesn't just change everything, it dictates everything, at least when it comes to living, breathing life forms.
Before I embark on my rant about the importance of water, let me say that this is a must-see exhibit that chronicles all the different ways water has shaped Long Beach and its environs. I'm particularly proud because we — the royal we of the Long Beach Water Commission — are the lead sponsors of this presentation.
Moreover, Water Changes Everything and the Historical Society are part of a bigger coalition that includes Rancho Los Alamitos, Rancho Los Cerritos, the Aquarium of the Pacific and the Long Beach Water Department that will roll out a series of "water awareness" efforts over the next several months. It's exciting to be a small part of that endeavor.
Timing of all this activity is pretty critical. I know, I said that a lot back in the last Great Drought. Now that we've had some rain the last couple of years and reservoirs are close to or above normal again, it's pretty easy to go back to taking water for granted.
But trust me, this is only a small respite. If we don't continue to talk water and ways to secure our supplies, we're going to be back in woe is me mode before you know it.
In the most basic of terms, without water there is no life. I'm sure you know that people can go for several days without food, but take water away for 24 hours, and you're in distress. From the smallest microcosm to the largest of blue whales, H2O is a basic component of existence.
For you and I — and the rest of humanity — the key is fresh water. That's the stuff without all the minerals that make sea water undrinkable. Here's the place for a statistic that should give you pause. Only 3 percent of the world's water is "fresh." And the majority of that water is unavailable — frozen in the polar icecaps and glaciers.
Still, we have plenty of water, right? Ask that to a Navajo in the middle of New Mexico, or the South African native living in the country.
But we'll leave the global problems alone for now. Let's talk about water in our own comfortable Southern California lives.
The Historical Society's exhibit talks about the many ways water has shaped Long Beach. The city wouldn't be here in the first place if there wasn't a reliable source of fresh water (the ranchos will have plenty to say about that). Our great rivers, the Los Angeles and the San Gabriel, physically shaped the land. That is, until we decided to turn them into concrete canals, rushing the water and trash out to the ocean.
As the city grew, the waterfront attracted people and business, from tourism to shipping. Long Beach — and Long Beach's beachfront bay — was reshaped by the U.S. Navy as a huge base of operations in the World War II era.
The population boom that followed was only possible with imported water to add to the groundwater the city could pump.
While the history of water is fascinating, the future of water is central to our survival. It you haven't visited the aquarium's new Pacific Visions wing, get there. Now. You'll learn just how vital our actions today are to the future our children and grandchildren will experience.
And we haven't even mentioned sea level rise or the impacts of climate change.
Yes, I am a water wonk, and have been for much of my adult life. It's the reason I consider my service on our Water Commission to be a pinnacle for me. Now I'm asking you to do what the Historical Society says its Water Changes Everything is designed to do: "to take water from the fringes of our minds and put it front and center."
Our survival is at stake.