Welcome to 2020.
Over the years, I've used this changing the calendar time to talk a lot about tabula rasa, new starts, that sort of thing.
Writing on a blank slate sounds good, at least in theory. But over the years I've faced tons of blank slates — they used to be blank pages in the typewriter, now they're new files on the computer.
And I've discovered that no matter how many times I start over, I'm bringing something from my past with me. When it is something that helps, that adds to the conversation, I call it experience. Being experienced is one of the good things about getting old.
But there's a dark side to that experience. There are the bad memories, the failures. Worse, there are the biases, the prejudices, the uninformed or just plain wrong opinions.
If you don't think you have biases or prejudices, you're deceiving yourself. They are there, even if you don't feel them.
Strangely, that's not all bad. I'm prejudiced when it comes to little children, for example. I prejudge them as good, innocent and fragile. That makes me take care when I'm around them.
But for the most part, my preconceived notions are more hinderance than help when I face that blank slate.
When I think something's wrong, I have a tendency to say so straight out instead of being diplomatic about it. Again, I don't think that's all bad — it's sort of my job, after all. That insistence on being right sometimes hinders my ability to see the other side, though, and that's not good.
So instead of New Year's resolutions and new starts, I'm going to try something a bit different. Spring cleaning.
Doesn't it feel good to start the new year with a clean house, or a clean desk, a clean garage or even a clean car? I know I need to work to make all of those happen.
That's sort of a tabula rasa approach too, only when it's done, it results in something remaining, something to work with.
I'm going to strive this year to take the same approach with my mind, with my life. I'm going to try to get rid of some of that baggage. It seems like I collect another bag or two every year, so the load keeps getting larger.
It isn't going to be easy. That experienced person I talked about earlier can also be described as a person set in his (or her's) way. And I think I've mentioned before that I have a pretty addictive personality — once I have something, including a habit or an opinion, I have a tendency to hang onto it at all costs.
But the payoff is worth the effort. I know the satisfaction of walking into a clean, organized garage, and I like that feeling. And the times when I've stumbled across a really new idea or story, where my preconceived notions don't apply, have led to truly rewarding experiences.
Oh, and I wouldn't mind getting rid of some of that self-doubt, guilt and not-good-enough-ness that comes along with my experience, either. Being self-critical is a good thing. Being obsessively super self-critical is a damaging thing. I know that rationally, but doing something on the emotional side is going to take some effort.
But hey, that's what New Years are all about. A little effort to be a little better.
Welcome to 2020.