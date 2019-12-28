I've had the feeling for years now that 2020 would be a significant milestone of a year.
To start, I had convinced myself the number has some mystical meaning in literature. In the 1960s when I was growing up, literature meant science fiction, so I figured I would find the meaning there.
But "1984" was set in, well, 1984.
Must be Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World," then. Nope — it was written in 1932, and I don't think it ever gives a specific year for the dystopian future. But rumor has it that there will be a new television series based on Brave New World debuting in 2020. Does that count.
Isaac Asimov was my teen-aged hero — a real scientist who also wrote science fiction — so maybe it was something he wrote. I searched, but couldn't find anything. He would have been 100 years old on Jan. 2, 2020, though.
So I've given up on the literary connection.
Maybe it's the number itself. After all, the double 20s is a pretty cool thing. (I'm hooked on watching my car's odometer for cool numbers like palindromes, all the same number or repeating sequences.)
I think it's pretty common to like round numbers, ending in zero. Zeros indicate that we're starting something, or starting something over. We've got a whole new decade to make resolutions for, not just a single year.
Tabula rasa times 10, right?
2020's got some other stuff going for it. To start, it's a leap year. That means calendars will have a Feb. 29 this year. Even better, Leap Day is on a Saturday (not sure why that makes it better, but it feels like it is, so …).
It's also a year for the Summer Olympics, this time in Tokyo. Summer Olympics events are cool, even if we won't have any Russian athletes to cheer for this year.
Besides, we have to start paying closer attention to how this Olympics thing work. The whole shebang will be in our neighborhood in eight years.
Our Chinese friends are letting us down a bit in 2020, though. The Year of the Rat starts on Jan. 25. I know that many people claim great virtues for rats, but I just can't buy in.
I think it was that scene in "Brave New World" where the hero is punished by putting a cage around his head, then putting rats in the cage. Haven't had a good thought about rats since I first read that in fifth grade or so. Disney's "Ratatouille" didn't do anything for me either.
Back to 2020. Look at all the new stuff we have to look forward to — a U.S. Space Force, another presidential election, an iPhone 12 or 23 or something, new streaming services showing old movies, and undoubtedly an app that will do for us whatever it is we were doing before Siri became our lord and master.
I have decided to be positive about this whole 2020s thing. I've got an idea. Let's call them the Roaring 2020s. We can be happy, throw great parties and dance our nights away.
Better, though, we can try to get our act together and respond responsibly to climate change, societal change and the increasingly rapid pace of change itself. We can take advantage of the brand new year, the brand new decade and make our community, our world a better place.
Too touchy-feely? Yeah. But hey, it's 2020.
Happy New Year.