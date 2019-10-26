I'm confused.
I know, I seem to be confused more and more these days. But I think I have an at least semi-legitimate excuse this time.
It's called Open Enrollment.
If you're gainfully employed and have employer-based health insurance, you are going through the same thing. Okay, you may not be as confused, but you are trying to make decisions about your coverage for the next year.
If you're old like me, you likely are going through Open Enrollment with Medicare. This is a really important time for you because, at least as I understand it, this is the only time of year you can make changes.
Not many changes, of course — most decisions already have been made for you. But you can at least consider what you're going to do about covering prescription drug costs, or that pesky donut hole, or the deductible or Part B (I think they may be the same thing).
Whatever, short of death or forced retirement (again, I think they may be the same thing), this is the only time of the year you get to change anything.
Or you could find yourself in the particular hell I find myself in — eligible for Medicare but compelled to keep the company insurance to keep your dependents covered.
I've spent much of the last year exploring different ways to take advantage of that Medicare I've been paying into for the last 30 or 40 years and still keep dear Maria covered. My problem is that she's just too darn young.
You're right. That's not a problem, that's a blessing. I'm blessed with a pretty wife who happens to be considerably younger (if you call six years considerably) than I am.
The problem is that she won't be eligible for Medicare for another couple of years. And my company, understandably, can't allow me to get her health insurance if I'm not paying into the same insurance.
So, finally, I've resigned myself to that reality, and keep the Medicare card tucked away in my home desk. No change is my Open Enrollment decision.
Except now there are so many other decisions to make. What level of insurance do I want? High deductibles mean lower payments (Why do they call them premiums? I don't see anything premium about what I have to pay.), while lower deductibles kick up the amount they take out of each paycheck.
Do I want to keep the same dental insurance? How about eye insurance? As I keep pointing out to myself, I'm getting older — should I increase the life insurance amount?
Don't get me wrong. I've been extremely blessed by having health insurance. I have to be one of their loss leaders, considering what they've had to pay for open heart surgery, etc., etc. just to keep me alive. God has been merciful.
But I have to wonder. Do they know what kind of stress they cause with the annual changes, the annual demand for decisions?
I think they do. That's why they slyly add this sentence at the end of the instructions. "If you do nothing, your elections will remain the same as last year."
Remain the same. That sounds comforting, doesn't it?
I think I've just made my decision. Close enrollment.