It kind of snuck up on me, this getting old thing.
I'm not talking about myself — I've known I'm really, really old for some time now. I'm talking about my house.
I've been at the North Long Beach homestead for right at 20 years now. It was an old house when I moved in. Built in the late 1940s in the after-war boom, the place had had a single owner for decades before I found it.
I bought the place — or rather convinced a bank to buy the place and let me live in it — in preparation for a new wife and a ready-made family. I confess, the big selling points were three big trees and a huge back yard. That and the fact there were three bedrooms. I deliberately ignored all the work that needed to be done while I signed the papers.
Back in the day, I fancied myself a bit of a handyman. I was smart enough to hire an expert to rewire the house, but I insisted on changing light fixtures, adding ceiling fans and installing the backyard security light myself.
Over the years, most of the DIY improvement projects I took on resulted in at least functional changes. The built-in spice cabinet is only flawed if you look closely. Ditto the refinished hardwood floors, thanks to Maria's help with carpet removal and floor polishing.
The new kitchen cabinets, countertops and floor were more problematic. The mess I made of the wall tile can be seen easily. I thought my legs propping up the cabinet with all the heavy dishes was creative — it's a glaring error to the discerning eye, though. And Maria brought in linoleum experts when I wasn't looking.
I've had plenty of adventures outside the house and in the garage, too. That garage loft was fun, wasn't it, Maria?
But many of those projects are coming back to haunt me now. Just last night, my lovely wife pointed to another place where the cabinets were drooping. The ceiling paint in the living room is drooping a bit too, especially where I didn't quite get all the textured "popcorn" off before painting.
I looked behind one of my prized huge bushes out front the other day. To my dismay, the wood shake shingles weren't just losing paint, they were disintegrating.
Let's not talk about that laundry room window I installed, or the secondary patio I put in in front of my grill.
As recently as 10 years ago, I would have set aside the time, sent Maria off on vacation and both repainted the living room and tore out the old wall shingles to replace them with something more modern like plastic siding (just kidding).
But maybe, just maybe, I've become a little smarter as time has gone by. I'm pretty certain that I wouldn't get the job done in a day or two like I once would have, and I suspect my efforts would lower the home's value instead of enhance it.
I have just enough hubris left, though, that the idea of calling someone in to fix the cabinets or resurface the side of the house is distasteful to me. I keep putting it off, saying at one point I can't afford it, at another that we don't have time to get it done.
That doesn't stop the house from getting older, does it? It needs some TLC to survive.
So this week I'm starting a list (again), separating the things I can realistically do myself and prioritizing the things I need experts to do. That list comes with a big asterisk where costs are figured.
Then it begins. It's getting older. It needs help. Let's do this.