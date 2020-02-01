I got a Christmas card today.
Today, as in Jan. 27. A Christmas card.
The card was postmarked Dec. 20, 2019, out of the Los Angeles post office. After a bit of bemusement, I realized that's not really all that bad. We hear stories all the time about people finding/receiving letters that are years old.
Actually, it's a bit of a miracle that we receive as much mail in a timely manner as we do. Those Postal Service folks sort and deliver thousands of pieces of mail every day, and for the vast majority, that mail gets to the proper destination within a few days of when it was first dropped into the mailbox.
I wonder how they handle it when a disaster hits. Also on Monday, a U.S. Postal Service semi-truck was forced off a freeway here in Southern California, fell to the street below and burst open. The driver, from Long Beach, is in the hospital in critical condition.
The last lines of the story from City News Service were:
"The crash left letters and packages in the street. Other postal vehicles were brought in to collect the items."
So I suspect most of that stuff will ultimately be delivered. But some of it could have blown away, and nefarious sorts might have even grabbed some in hopes that it contained something valuable.
Back to the Christmas card thing. We (Maria and me, or is it I?) still send physical Christmas cards. We write in them, put them in envelopes, add address and stamp, then give it to the mail carrier (we see both mailmen and mailwomen on our block). We fully expect our holiday cheer will arrive in the next couple of days.
But if I had some important message to convey, the last thing I'd do is to write a letter and put it in the mail. I'd send an email. Or I'd text it. Or Whatsapp it. (Full disclosure, I don't know how to use that one.)
More and more frequently, when we want to actually talk to one of our kids — or more importantly, our grandkids — we use Facetime or Skype. Ma Bell is rolling over in her grave. But who wouldn't want to see those lovely faces?
All of those things have a huge advantage over mail. The communication happens in real time. There's no waiting for two days for the letter to get there, then another two days when the answer comes back.
To riff off a Madonna lyric, we live in an immediate world.
The reliance on all those electronic particles pulsing through the ethernet has invaded other parts of our life as well. I don't know about you, but I don't mail checks to pay bills anymore. Online all the way. And how many of you have taken to paying for that Starbucks coffee with your phone — or for that matter used some electronic device to order the coffee before you get there?
I'm really, really old, so I'm struggling with that one. But I don't have any trouble magically adding money to my Starbucks card on the app. It's just so darn easy.
The new mantra is, "losing time is losing money." I understand that, and act on it 99 percent of the time.
Still, getting a Christmas card is something special. I want to keep that feeling. Even if it is a month late.
Thanks Mr. Postman (The Marvelettes, 1961).