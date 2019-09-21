If you hang around long enough in the newspaper business, at least on the editorial side, you manage to get to know quite a few CEOs, company presidents and the like.
I've hung around. I've diligently followed doings at Long Beach's City Hall for more than 27 years now, so I've gotten to know a series of city managers (along with a whole gaggle of managers in the city).
This week, we're saying so long (never say goodbye) to another one — Pat West. He's my fourth city manager, and the one I've officially dealt with the longest — 12 years is a long time to be a city manager.
I know you're going to say, "see how biased Harry is," but I have to tell you that all four of my city managers have had Long Beach's interests at heart, and have worked their collective tukuses off trying to keep the city ahead of the pack.
For the most part, I believe the city gets the city manager it needs at the time. I probably ought to give the City Council who hires them credit for that, but I think it is more a matter of circumstances.
Jim Hankla (who also served 12 years), for example, was city manager when Long Beach needed visionary ideas along with a strong stomach to deal with the politicking needed to make those visions come true. Henry Taboada followed through during a three-year term. Jerry Miller, who came up through the economic development ranks, had to find ways to balance a deficit budget, and came up with a way to include the public in setting spending priorities that made the cuts and belt-tightening at least sort-of palatable.
Miller left and West arrived with the changing of the guard in the mayor's office. Bob Foster was taking over for three-term Mayor Beverly O'Neill, and a new city manager made sense.
West moved over from the Community Development Department to become city manager, but he really came from Paramount, where he worked for 25 years, rising to city manager there.
At least in public, West had a quiet, almost hands-off management style — one that fit Foster well. A fitness buff, he aided and abetted the enhancement of Long Beach's outdoor lifestyle both on the water and on a bicycle. And he always, always had a smile and a handshake for anyone.
West stepped into the spotlight a little more when Robert Garcia became mayor, but clearly still preferred to stay behind the scenes. He and Garcia's goals seemed to match well. I personally think the biggest reason West decided to step down now was the synergy of completing a strong budget and opening a new Civic Center. It's no coincidence that his last duties as city manager will come at the opening Saturday of the new Billie Jean King Main Library.
I've become friends, I like to think pretty good friends, with West's three predecessors. Those friendships bloomed after Hankla, Taboada and Miller left office. They were and are based on mutual respect during professional encounters while they were directing the city's many moving parts and I was trying to explain how that all worked.
I've had that same relationship with West and his staff, at least from my side of the table. From what I see, there isn't a mean bone in West's compact body. Through the years, he's practiced what I believe is the most effective of all management styles — hire good people and get out of the way.
Pat, I wish you the best as you ride down a new bike path. I know we will see each other down the road.
Now, let's get on with hiring the next city manager that we need for the times.