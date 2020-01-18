What does it take to have a vision for the future?
Not much.
I don't mean that in a derogatory way. But most of us have visions of what the future should hold — even if that vision is of dinner at a decent restaurant tonight.
To be a leader of any type, the vision has to expand a bit. Some of the greatest visions I've seen have happened in this community — and not necessarily from our political leaders, either.
Constant readers might recall that one of my nonprofit passions has been Precious Lamb Preschool — a Christ-based free preschool for homeless children. Today, the preschool has four classrooms and serves dozens of children at a time.
That only happened because of a vision — specifically a vision of someone named Sharalyn Croft. Sharalyn thought that it would be a Christian thing to do to provide a stable, loving place for preschoolers while their moms worked their way through addiction, homelessness and other problems.
Sharalyn's vision began coming true in 2002, when Precious Lamb opened with one room, one teacher and a few troubled kids. She began enlisting others to join in her vision, and with a little time, the vision came true.
Along with the chance to brag a bit about Precious Lamb, I have another reason to tell that little story. I see it as an example of what can happen when people with vision can find others to share in their journey.
That's what all the hoopla was about Tuesday, when Mayor Robert Garcia gave his annual State of the City speech. It would be easy to think the evening was just an excuse for a good party, or for a politician to do a little bragging — it was both.
But it also was the mayor's attempt to share his vision for Long Beach, and to try to convince others to join him in making that vision become reality. Like the mayors who came before him, Garcia understands that it takes residents willing to work for a goal, to take ownership of a vision, to make things happen.
In this way-too political time we live in, we're bombarded with candidates who have vision — to Make America Great, to provide Universal Health Care, to return our country to civility, etc., etc. Each and every one is working hard to convince people to sign on with their vision.
Which leads to my next point. How are you supposed to know which vision to follow?
Let's get back to our own community, where we have a chance to impact outcomes. There are as many competing visions for Long Beach's future as there are people — people running for office or not.
One group of activists — sorry, advocates — apparently have a vision of a 1950s Long Beach with no change allowed, except maybe to turn land back over to Mother Nature. They never explain how the city is supposed to pay for the services they expect, but they're adamant that their vision should come true.
Another group of developers want a modern, high-rise city where everyone is making — and spending — money. That's a vision they say is nearly inevitable.
Garcia's vision is hi-tech. It's also a city where all of the homeless are housed and cared for. It's also an educated city, with pipelines to good jobs.
Off the State of the City stage, there also are competing visions, visions that differ slightly, visions that take a different path to get the same result … You get the picture.
What's your vision? And how are you going to get others to join you in efforts to make that vision come true?
My vision? Long Beach working together to make our community better. Not so hard, right?