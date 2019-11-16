It's almost Thanksgiving.
What's up with that? It feels like it was back to school day yesterday.
But it is what it is. The holiday season is upon us.
One of the things I like best about this time of year is the expectation that we need to do something to help someone else. Hey, it's a commandment — the Great Commandment, some say. "Love your neighbor as yourself."
We have folded that compulsion to help into the holidays so thoroughly we even call it the Season for Giving. It doesn't hurt any that the tax year ends soon and at least for now charitable donations still mean something, but I honestly believe there is more to the deal than that.
It's fairly well known that I have a soft spot for nonprofits, especially those dedicated to helping others (is there any other kind?). Goodwill, Salvation Army, WomenShelter and others get my attention year-round.
But lots of groups have a tendency to come to the surface specifically for the holidays. There are toy drives, food drives, meal drives and more.
Here at Grunion Central, we believe in and applaud the organizers of these efforts. Now I can't, we can't, open our wallets to help everyone. But there is something we can do.
We can let the other givers in the community know about the cause. We do that all year long, too, but the days around Christmas bring an added emphasis.
That's why the Grunion has special places to tell the giving stories. There's Holiday Sharing, a roundup of all the groups doing something to help others in the holiday, and looking for a little help to get that done. There's Holiday Happenings, where people go to find out where that special concert, craft fair or party is taking place.
Then there are Those Who Give. Every week until the new year, the Grunion will have at least one story about Those Who Give — those little-known groups doing good through the goodness of their hearts.
We want to tell their stories, and we want to garner a little support for them, too. But there's one catch.
We have to know about them before we can write about them.
That's where you come in, gentle reader. I'm asking that you tell us about what you or your neighbor are doing to brighten someone else's holidays.
All you have to do is drop a line to editor@gazettes.com. Let me know the name of the group, who the organizers are and how to get in touch with them.
We'll take it from there. It might be an entry in one of our roundups, or a calendar listing. It also might be a feature story, maybe even a front page story.
I can't promise anything, but I also can't do anything if I don't know anything (don't be mean, now). Don't worry about telling me something I'm already aware of. Better I get it twice or more than not at all.
So here's your first opportunity to help someone help others. Tell me so we can tell the community. I love doing that all year long — it's just a little more special this time of year.
That's editor@gazettes.com. I look forward to hearing from you.