Anticipation.
It was, I guess is, a song written by Carly Simon in 1971. That's the year I graduated from high school, and I used it — the song, that is — in my valedictorian speech.
I said something along the lines of, "Enough anticipation. It's time to do things." I did say I was in high school, didn't I?
Over the years, I've learned to savor anticipation. Knowing that something good is coming is a good way to get through tough times. Thinking about how great it's going to be is the perfect antidote to boredom. And when the whatever it is lives up to its potential, that anticipation adds to the triumph.
Case in point — the Billie Jean King Main Library has been eagerly anticipated pretty much since the city fathers and mothers first announced they were going to build one. Of course, for most of the anticipation it was simply the New Main Library, but that's another story.
The Long Beach Library Foundation took advantage of that anticipation to do something good. The foundation raised more than $2 million primarily on the anticipation of making a good library great.
It still has to stand the test of time, but all indications are that anticipation has been fulfilled. Congratulations, foundation people.
While anticipating something good happening in the community is fun, and occasionally productive, I think anticipation of a personal nature is more intense. Think back and try to remember the anticipation you experienced as a child as Christmas approached. The wait was excruciating, but in hindsight it was half the fun.
So I'm finally getting to the point here. For the last two months, I've been anticipating a visit from my son Alex's family. He and his wife Lynn started planning to bring Allison here pretty much right after the announcement that Disney was adding Galaxy's Edge (Star Wars Land to us) to Disneyland. They, Alex and Allison especially, are big Star Wars fans.
By the time you read this, the anticipation will be over, and we'll all be at Disneyland. Notice the certainty in my voice? That's because anticipation only really works when there's a payoff at the end.
When you anticipate something going wrong, you can jinx the thing. I know anticipation of problems helps avoid those problems, and we've done what we can there. Plenty of redundancy has been built into plans, and there's even a Plan B.
Still, the expectation is that the visit will go off without a hitch. I've made what preparations I can, and done plenty of praying to ask for Divine intervention as necessary (come to think of it, that's not a bad model for living).
We have not one, not two, but three days planned for Disneyland this trip. It probably will break down to one day in Star Wars Land, one day in the rest of Disneyland and one day in California Adventure — also known as Disneyland overflow land. There will be a few detours along the way, maybe even a spontaneous something, but that's the plan.
How can you not get excited thinking about three days at the happiest place on earth with your 8-year-old granddaughter? It doesn't get better than that. Unless, that is, you can add a couple more grandchildren, and that's just what we'll do on Saturday. Aimee's bringing Korie and Carter up for the day to play.
I've kept this whole thing quiet until now, just savoring the anticipation, because of an old sports superstition I've never been able to shake. You don't talk about a big success in fear that you'll jinx it.
In fact, I thought twice about writing this column. I rationalized it by telling myself I'd be inside the Disneyland gates by the time you, gentle reader, saw it.
I'm anticipating that a great time will be had by all.
I'll see you real soon. Why? Because I like you. (Ask your grandpa if you don't know where that comes from.)