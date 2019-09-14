I was in a room full of givers Monday night.
I'm not exactly sure what kind of endorphins these folks were giving off, but it had a very warm, fuzzy feeling to it. That makes sense; most of these folks spend the majority of their time helping others in one way or another.
The occasion? It was the kickoff of Long Beach Gives.
Hey, I've been saying that for a long time now. If I were to go back and count, I suspect there have been a couple dozen Pinches over the years devoted to the charitable proclivities of Long Beach residents.
But the use of the phrase in this case is very specific. This is a citywide push to solicit donations for Long Beach nonprofits of all sizes, shapes and purposes, and to get it done in one day.
Julie Meenan, executive director of the Josephine Gumbiner Foundation, came up with the idea a year or so ago as part of her work toward a master's degree. She's quick to admit it isn't totally original — other cities have day of giving efforts, and some are very successful.
Meenan's genius was to shape 24 Hours To Make A Difference into something uniquely Long Beach, and very modern. This drive is totally driven by social media and the internet.
For the past six months, Meenan and her partner in charity, Michelle Byerly (executive director of The Nonprofit Partnership) have recruited, trained, cajoled and generally organized Long Beach's nonprofit community. Ultimately, nearly a quarter of the city's registered charities, service organizations and arts groups signed up to be part of this first effort.
And now it has begun. Representatives from a fair share of the 93 participating nonprofits were in the room at the Museum of Latin American Art when Meenan announced the website was now live. The requests to create "giving pages" clearly got some traction — the screen showed more than $37,000 in donations already. (It is billed as 24 Hours to Make a Difference, but there's nothing saying you have to wait until Sept. 19 to donate.)
Let me take you back to that room Monday evening for a moment. I honestly don't think that in the time I've been in Long Beach (and that's a bit of time) I've ever seen a room so full of people trying to do good.
There were people from social service agencies. There were experts with mental health agencies. There were advocates for the elderly, the disabled, the youth, the poor. There were administrators and artists from theater companies, dance companies, museums and the uber agency, the Arts Council for Long Beach. There was even a sports group or two, including the growing Century Club.
I'm fortunate to know a fair number of these folks. I'm confident in saying I know the heart and desire of almost all those in the room.
They want to make Long Beach better. What's more, they're willing to put in the work to make that happen.
Considering how much attention gets paid to those more interested in tearing things down or complaining without doing anything, this was a breath of fresh air.
We're blessed to have them in our community. Give them a hand, or make that a click, when they ask for one in the coming week. It’s longbeachgives.org.
Prove again that Long Beach Gives.