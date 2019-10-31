"With the beginning of holiday season this Thursday on Halloween…"
Seriously?
I like Halloween as much as the next person, but I can't put it in the same category as Thanksgiving, let alone Christmas. Yet the radio pitchman who uttered the above words did so with great sincerity.
I suppose I should consider the context. Some retailers, particularly the superstores, promote primarily on holidays or calendar milestones — the Fourth of July turns into back to school turns into Halloween turns into Christmas turns into Valentine's Day turns into Memorial Day turns into the Fourth of July.
That's been the case for awhile now, but it seems more strident these days. I blame it on the cyber economy.
I'm sure you've all started buying your Christmas decorations, right? Better grab them now before they're gone. I could only get to the meat counter last week at Costco after fighting my way through Christmas tree forest, outdoor decoration central, toy mania and frilly Princess dress lane.
Halloween candy was already 50 percent off.
Shall we play nostalgia for a bit? Of course we shall.
When I was a kid — and yes, I was a kid — Halloween was a big deal as sort of a right of passage. I don't remember my parents ever taking me trick or treating. But boy do I remember the first year I was allowed to go out with my buds, no parents allowed.
No cute little plastic pumpkin candy holders for us. Paper grocery bags were for losers. We used pillow cases — did you know pillow cases can easily hold 20 pounds of candy? Trust me on that.
Our suburban subdivision was pretty new. There was an open field just a couple of blocks away, so we had to get creative to hit enough houses to manage a decent candy haul.
You can ride a bike while holding a bag full of candy, but it isn't easy. One year, one of my friends — yes, I had friends — had those saddlebag baskets on his bike. The next year, we all had them.
We'd leave our bikes on the corner, do the block up and back, then move on to the next block. Can you imagine that today? Me neither.
It was another right of passage when we put the pillow cases away and went to the halloween party. I think it was junior high. That was seventh and eighth grade back then. I have no idea why junior high was better than middle school, but it was.
One year, we had a stag night — just boys, candy and scary movies. That wasn't nearly as fun as the next year's boy-girl party, though. You could really tell a lot about someone based on the kind of costume they wore. I'll just leave it at that.
It's a bit scary to think that the first year of taking my son trick or treating now qualifies as nostalgia. But I really like those pictures of him taking his daughter out for the candy tradition.
It seems to me that Halloween has become too commercial. Then again, I say that about pretty much every holiday. So I'll step aside and let you enjoy the little ghosts and goblins.
As my favorite TV sergeant used to say, "Be careful out there."