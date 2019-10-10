Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Accurate Picture
Dear Editor,
I want to thank Suzie Price for the well written, and informative article in the Grunion’s Thursday, Oct. 3 edition regarding “Homelessness Laws A Local Affair.”
Councilwoman Price’s editorial shed light on how the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is out of touch with reality and has taken power away from the cities and local governments and law enforcement officials it should be helping.
Homelessness is tragic but what the Ninth Circuit has done is even more tragic — leaving cities helpless to enforce laws and help the homeless.
Thanks, Ms. Price, for a well written article.
Kevin Notrica
Belmont Shore
Important Points
Dear Editor,
Thank you Suzie Price for your important editorial concerning the homeless situation in Long Beach and other municipalities. The first politician I can remember to have the guts to tell it like it is about this crisis.
John Norris
Belmont Heights
Electric Scooters Scourge
Dear Editor,
When I drive around the area, we all see the explosion of these "out of control" electric scooters on sidewalks, in the streets in between cars, cutting you off.
After talking to some Long Beach police officers, I asked about CVC 21230 stating its illegal to drive on sidewalks with no helmets. And very young kids, let’s say they cannot see over the handle bar, are operating a scooter.
Oh, I forgot we all see several people riding on one scooter everywhere. I asked two officers, “why are you not citing these riders?” After asking the same question several times, the answer is "our superiors tell us not to write citations."
The real answer is the mayor’s office told the police not to because the city of Long Beach gets revenue from the scooter rentals. Follow the money. I was also told many people have been seriously injured and some deaths have resulted. (Editor’s Note — No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.)
I see some major lawsuits coming to Long Beach. Again, follow the money. So our city only enforces the laws they want to. Not good but typical city politics, right Mr. Mayor?
Rick Skarbo
Long Beach
Protect Courts
Dear Editor,
Despite posted “No Dogs” signs at the Naples Elementary School tennis courts, some dog owners are leaving pools of urine and piles of feces on the courts.
Today, we were greeted with both as we tried to play tennis. Even the well-intentioned attempts to remove the dog crap left large smears on the service line. We left in disgust.
We can only assume the kids are facing these same unsanitary conditions as they use the courts for after-school activities.
Since this is a Parks and Recreation facility, might some effort be made to occasionally clean and lock the gates each night after classes?
It is obvious these courts are being fouled by a few irresponsible pet owners who could at least carry water to dilute the urine and poop bags to clean up the piles.
Ann Keitel
Naples