Dear Editor,
Regarding the 12% water rate hike and June's Measure M vote:
By these two actions it is obvious to me that I have received an increase in taxes for the amount transferred to the General Fund by a 53.76% vote for Measure M. Increases in taxes require a 2/3 approval vote.
We must react and require that we are protected and that laws must be followed and schemes to get around them are not permitted.
Your help would be appreciated.
Gene Johnson
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
Regarding Councilperson Jeannine Pearce:
In the Sept. 12, issue of the Grunion Gazette you have marvelously displayed, for all of us to witness, the value of the local newspaper.
Long live the local newspaper.
Catalina Eddy
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
It seems to me that the Belmont Shore car show is an anachronism that is a thing of the past both in content and attendees.
I have been a car guy all my life but eventually we all have to evolve and the car show has not. This year many fewer cars, many for sale without buyers for these beautiful works of art fading into the past.
What would interest me and I am certain many others as well would be a display of technology and speed in the contemporary realm. Consider the appeal of a few Double A, Top Fuel dragsters complete with their pit set up, with a few 'Funny Cars' and their associated pit set up. Then too, consider a few Trophy Trucks and Buggies from the various desert racing leagues.
Then a space set aside for the beautiful racing boats that always attract a good crowd when they are in town. And last but not least the few of the remaining custom cars from years past with a few Indy Cars and if we're lucky maybe an old Formula 1 car. And of course a few of the exotic newer hyper cars.
Just a suggestion.
Stu Plimpton
Belmont Shore
Dear Editor,
Leo Mitchell’s comments (Aug. 29) about the roads in Long Beach certainly make sense.
We have useless roundabouts that are nothing but a pain in the neck and I suppose that is where the road money went.
Jim Moore’s letter (Sept. 5) about the roundabouts and the need for more stop signs really hits the spot. Since the stop signs on Sixth Street have been removed, I notice that quite a few drivers speed east and west on Sixth Street, possibly to make up for the lost time going around the roundabout at Sixth and Obispo.
Also, I’ve noticed that quite a number of drivers do not stop at the stop signs at Sixth and Obispo; especially the north-bound people.
Gary Anderson
Long Beach