Rising Tide Talk
Dear Editor,
Hold the phone, hide the kids.
Losing the Long Beach breakwater study is not a big deal.
What is a big deal is the Grunion Gazette, seeming to go against genius, saying the tide will rise. And big business from outside Long Beach controlling Long Beach since the day they put the great rock wall in the water.
When you look at Long Beach from outside Long Beach, you see it — a city that’s totally controlled by outside interests.
We must remember that Long Beach once upon a time had surf and had a reputation as the place to be.
P.S. Good luck, Seal Beach. The floods are coming. Just ask the Grunion Gazette.
Bill Napier
Long Beach
Police Presence
Dear Editor,
Hello Commander O'Dowd and Councilwoman Price.
I'd like to say a special thanks, as I think I might have been one of the first customers of your revitalized Second Street Beat Patrol, in the form of Officer K. Lopez. She was nearby and on the scene shortly after a speeding driver traveling southbound on Granada made a fast left turn onto eastbound Second — with me in the way!
I was crossing with a green light part way between the sidewalk and center median and realized the driver was not going to stop. I started running, and the car's side mirror hit my left upper arm (leaving a nasty bruise and swelling, but luckily it seems nothing worse).
I turned around and saw the car race across both lanes of Second and make another fast right turn onto Nieto.
As I got onto the median, a young woman called from her car in front of Panama Joe's to ask how I was, and a pickup truck with a man and woman stopped in the turn pocket, saying they'd seen what happened and asked how I was. One of them saw Officer Lopez walking on Second Street, and called her over to me.
Officer Lopez was quite helpful and professional and took all the details — and though I didn't feel I needed medical attention, had the paramedics come to check me out (they too were considerate, helpful and professional). I thanked both the paramedics and firefighters and Officer Lopez profusely. (And thanks to Officer Brendan Murphy, who attends our BSRA (Belmont Shore Residents Association) meetings regularly and I know shared residents requests to reinstate the Beat Patrol.)
I just wanted to share my appreciation for the beat officer(s), and hope you're able to continue to afford having them on the street. It can make it safer for everyone — and their presence is comforting to all who come to Second Street.
Melinda Cotton
Belmont Shore
Greedy McGreed
Dear Editor,
Just when you thought it was gonna bounce, nope.
So now the Pie Hole and Paradis have pulled up stakes. How long can you grotesquely greedy, out-of-touch landlords sit 'til it hurts? It's clearly the problem. This place isn't worth the vig. You can't see that? (Editor’s Note: There is no evidence high rent was the sole cause of the closures.)
I thought PCH & 2ND would be the final nail. But it turns out, they're just as stupid as you. Nothing there. And I'm not taking a parking stub for a frickin’ burger.
So PCH & 2ND didn't, yet, kill the Shore. No. It's you, Greedy McGreed.
Enjoy being the king of nothing.
Mardel Monet
Long Beach