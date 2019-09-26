Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Dear Editor,
In reply to Dr. (Jane Close) Conoley‘s editorial about “diversity is our strength,” may I reply, “what if diversity is not a strength?”
People who always say diversity is a strength don’t ever talk about assimilation. The great thing about America and one of its strengths is that people from all diverse backgrounds come to America and assimilate and become Americans.
To the extent that all this diversity talk puts assimilation and becoming an American in a bad light, it is wrong. Assimilation and becoming American should be things we strive for; diversity is second to this.
Chris Richgels
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
About J. Conoley's article. She starts with "Diversity is our strength is a core Beach value. We not only talk about and study it, we live it."
Hoorah. Well, I always thought unity is stronger than diversity. And isn't the motto E Pluribus Unum the opposite of diversity?
By adding Inclusivity by her, she softens the diversity but does little to unify except to bring closer together all the diversity.
So I think another word, Kindness, should be added to smooth over the inherent close divisiveness from the other two to become Diversity, Inclusivity and Kindness.
In another system. Karl Marx had an idea for the end phase of communism of "from each according to ability, to each according to need."
Utopianism lives on as we live on debt, unfunded liabilities and fake narratives.
Tom Brown
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
I just read comments from one of your readers who complained about the roundabouts and the removal of several stop signs, but concludes that "quite a number of drivers do not stop at the stop signs..." Huh?
I ride my bike along Vista and Sixth a couple times a week, and I have found the roundabouts to be both efficient and orderly. Sure, every once and awhile, a younger, hormone-laced driver will enter the roundabout too quickly to try to get in front of me, but almost everyone is courteous to both bikers and cars.
I'm confident that these few selfish drivers would be the ones running the stop signs your reader seems to want put back.
Craig Wiberg
Long Beach