Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Taxes Out Of Control
Dear Editor,
In case no one has noticed, the politicians in Long Beach, LA County and California have an insatiable need for additional income from their jurisdictions.
Property taxes are growing at an ever-increasing rate. In spite of the limitations imposed by Prop 13 in 1978, property taxes have grown at a rate almost double that of the cost of living. (25 years — 1994 to 2019 CPI (urban workers) 71.86% increase. My property taxes 1994 to 2019, 136.93% increase)
To me this means that either those portions of government supported by property taxes are so inefficient that they cannot live within a budget or the government has expanded into areas not originally provided for in their authorizing documents. Why should maintenance at LBUSD and LBCC not be covered by their budgets and therefor not require additional bond issues to provide "clean and safe" facilities?
Where in the Long Beach Charter, LA County Charter or California Constitution have we the citizens given politicians the authority to provide financial and legal support for felons?
Property tax increases come from the semi-truths, misinformation and actual lies of those promoting bond issues and special assessments for their special interests and from the inability of their lawyers to write propositions and special assessments directing funds to those programs. Instead, increasing tax incomes go into the "General Fund" where they are then allocated out to projects (not necessarily those defined in the funding propositions/assessments) supported by legislators who, at best are simply incompetent or, at worst are completely dishonest.
It is time for the citizen majority to take the governing of our city, county and state back from those few who do nothing more than perpetuate their own existence.
Robert Joines
Belmont Heights
Great Therapy
Dear Editor,
Several months ago, I had an aortic heart valve replaced at Memorial Medical Center in Long Beach. I was then assigned to a Cardiac Rehabilitation program at Memorial.
This proved to be an experience for anyone who has any kind of heart surgery to be sure to look into. My therapy was so well taken care of by the staff that it was truly a very rewarding time in my life.
Bill Ruzgis
Naples
More Parking Scams
Dear Editor,
After the fiasco of parking on Broadway and the dangerous roundabouts down Sixth Street, the city has added red parking zones in between cars.
If a car in front is not completely in the new designated parking area, the car behind must park a little in the red, which for years never existed.
Is this a new revenue stream for Long Beach? Residents I have spoken to have estimated parking has been reduced from 10 percent to 20 percent where parking has always been very difficult.
Robert Hardebeck
Long Beach