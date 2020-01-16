Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Pool Unnecessary
Dear Editor,
Do we truly need an $85 million-dollar open air competitive diving and swimming complex on the oceanfront in Belmont Shore?
(We’ve already got an Olympic-size temporary pool that’s slated to become permanent).
And where will the money come from?
The FY20 Proposed City Budget shows a balance of less than $54 million in the Belmont Pool Fund, with no donors offering to kick in the extra $32 million needed.
And the Tidelands area has many needs — with only some $2 million a year in new funds coming in: the crumbling Naples Sea Walls are using $15 million for Phase 2 of their six phase repair project (with four to go costing a guesstimated $60 million), the Belmont Pier needs rebuilding, the Lifeguard Headquarters needs serious help, etc. etc. Yet the City Council is being asked next Tuesday, Jan. 21, to approve going forward with the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center.
And is there really a chance the LA 2028 Olympics Committee will approve diving events in the Shore, if the BBAC is built?
The Committee’s websitesays that diving and swimming will be held at USC’s Dedeaux Field in the LA28’s centrally located Downtown Sports Park. Why would they move diving events to congested, parking impacted, ‘Road Dieted’ Belmont Shore?
And then there’s that pesky climate change, with sea level rise, flooded parking lots, flooded Second Street and flooded neighborhoods.
Does Long Beach want to be embarrassed by becoming a climate change skeptic Poster Child as it spends $85 million building an Aquatic Center on the beach, a hundred feet from the surf, at a time when the world is trying to stave off climate change? Shouldn’t we be planning (and spending our money) on how to deal with King Tides and SLR which already threaten the Peninsula, Naples, the Shore and other nearby coastal areas?
Melinda Cotton
Belmont Shore
Homeless Option
Dear Editor,
The 2019 Long Beach homeless count was less than 2,000 people — 1,894 souls. One very large hotel-sized structure could hypothetically house that number of people.
If we assume the 2020 count is say 3,000 people, that is less than 1% of Long Beach’s population. How many of us would become homeless if there was a major earthquake here? Could the city and residents handle that? I bet we could. We know it is more complicated with most homeless having substance dependency and or mental challenges.
But it seems to me the council members and the mayor could agree to temporarily redistribute funds from any number of programs by declaring a sort of state of emergency, engage existing piece(s) of property and create a flexible center(s) to offer homeless shelter and services, catching County, State and Federal funds when possible.
We’ve just built a new courthouse, City Hall and Civic Center. I cannot imagine that a city-sponsored homeless temporary housing facility would not be the most prudent and efficient method to address this issue.
It could be done, given a city's ability to cut red tape on their own projects, all of the available government funds, government and private entities and local professionals already in place to support such an effort. I would bet most Long Beach citizens from every district could get behind a project like that.
Christopher Reid
Long Beach
Deadly Skies
Dear Editor,
It’s Jan. 7 and here in Long Beach the day began with clear blue skies. But soon, I counted over a dozen wispy white lines and at least four white unmarked planes making those huge crisscrossing Chem trails as far as the eye could see.
This assault continued unabated for hours until our skies were filled with the all too familiar filmy barrier between us and our Star.
Look up, people! We are being sprayed day in and day out (and have been for decades) though it didn’t become this obvious until several years ago. I’ve seen Chem trails, big Xs in the sky that make this same weird cloud cover, all over Egypt, Ireland, Scotland and Mexico! This is not natural, nor a coincidence!
These so-called clouds are filled with poisonous barium and aluminum for starters, and so it’s no wonder we are overcome by upper respiratory conditions like no other time in history.
Fellow citizens, is this acceptable? You don’t really believe these are merely airline ‘contrails’? Do the research and you’ll find ‘geo-engineering’ has been used for weather modification (and other nefarious purposes) long before the current debate on climate change. And like with other ills of post-modernity, those who rule, rule us.
So before returning to binging on Netflix or purchasing that new shiny thing, ponder this: How will we set this beautiful blue planet to rights? Every generation has been called into action on behalf of the collective good and our future generations’ right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Wake up, please! Time is running out! Experts say we have one more decade — thisdecade. And if we miss this unprecedented opportunity to rise above differences and come together, we will only have ourselves to blame.
Priscilla Munson
Long Beach
Freeway Solution
Dear Editor,
In the last “Pinch of Salt,” the recommendation is made of living close to where one works to lessen freeway congestion. You recognize it's not doable for most people because of the housing affordability issue, especially with what most jobs are and pay, I might add.
Well, this leads to housing affordability as a solution, which is what the Dem bureaucratic nomenklatura is pushing real hard now. In my view, this will guarantee more density, congestion and dwelling units with no guarantee of becoming like Basel, Switzerland, with all kinds of good public transportation that everyone uses and is happy with.
Thinking myself on some possible solution to the traffic congestion issue in this best of worlds, I thought that since Kalifornia, if a country, is said to be the 10th largest economy on the planet or so, then why can't this largess be used as free money, or helicopter money, to give to people who give up their car because they won't have to work with the free money. If this was done in sufficient numbers, this would clear up the freeways and make people who drive to work much happier.
Plus the free money would be an incentive for more people to live here from other countries and with the increased density, the Dems think we can get rid of more cars, build lots of public transportation and heal the climate with these big mega cities where people use less, but are more happy.
Tom Brown
Long Beach