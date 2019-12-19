Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Save Senior Shop
Dear Editor,
In the 4th Street Senior Center located just west of Orange Avenue, there is a little-known beautiful and inexpensive gift shop that has a vast and wonderful assortment of gift items. These items are consigned. Some of the proceeds go to the Center and some to the consigners, who are usually the seniors.
This gift shop is entirely open to the public.
However, this charming and beautiful little gift shop is scheduled to be closed (on Dec. 31) forever. This decision, made by “the-powers-that-be,” is diametrically opposed to approximately 90% of those petitioned seniors who attend the Center.
Therefore, I and the seniors who do not wish to see this happen are begging you to stop in at the Senior Center and see for yourself what is going to be lost — not just for the seniors, but for anyone who would want to shop there for beautiful, fun and practical items at a very reasonable price.
After you finishing browsing the shop, we seniors who want to keep it open would very much appreciate it if you ask to speak to Ted Stevens, who is in charge, and if he is not available, leave a note at the front desk, saying that you, too, would like to see this little gem stay open.
By the way, he or someone else in charge may reply they want to put a computer learning center in the shop’s space, but what they won’t tell you is that there is already a computer learning center upstairs, in a quieter spot, away from all the distracting noise and traffic.
I am closing, then, with a my heartfelt thanks to those of you, whoever you are, for whatever you can do to help keep this nice little gift shop open.
Donna Attwood
Long Beach
Bike Unfriendly
Dear Editor,
As a newcomer to Long Beach, I looked forward to living in one of America's most bikeable cities.
I presumed that the downtown dedicated bike lane was just that — a protected lane for bikers only. Instead I learned that no one is responsible for enforcement. Every day I see the bike lane also is the unofficial parking lot for delivery trucks, film crews, Amazon Prime, and anyone who is confused by the green curbs signaling that parking is okay.
When no one is responsible for enforcement, it is available for any and all vehicles. Rather than being bike-friendly, cycling in downtown Long Beach is potentially perilous to the one's health. Swerving into traffic t avoid parked or stopped vehicles makes for a dangerous ride.
If you ask the police (who also use the bike lane to park), they will say, "Not my job," and that Parking is responsible for enforcement. Ask the parking enforcement folks, and they will say it is a police matter. When film crews are issued a permit, they report that are exempt from following bike lane rules.
Upshot is, if you need a place to park downtown, the bike lane is a good bet. Never mind that you may be endangering bikers who are pushed into traffic to avoid cars in the "protected" lane. In fact, bikers are much safer if they simply avoid using the unprotected downtown lane.
If there is no interest in making good on the claims of "bike friendly," then I am sure drivers would appreciate not having to share the road. Right now, without enforcement, it is a misleading and hazardous description.
It is in our collective best interest to provide safe, environmentally-friendly transportation options. But someone will have to step up and take responsibility. So far, after letters, calls and complaints, that responsible party has not appeared.
Mari Vitale
Long Beach
Bad Idea
Dear Editor,
Regarding the Another View "Ways to Solve Homelessness."
What a dumb idea. "Share your home, get 6 or 7 people off the streets.”
Let’s see. Adding six or seven people to the household adds six or seven times to the utility bills. Then there are messes to clean up, floors, bedding, and who's going to wipe out the kitchen sink and the toilet bowl? Who decides what to watch on TV?
Oh, what a dumb item.
Catalina Eddy
Long Beach
Think It Through
Dear Editor,
I’m not sure in what city or on what planet Ms. Julie Lie lives, but the naivete in this piece is astounding.
For example, “Existing large homes may be purchased for a little more than $500,000 and equipped to quickly house six or more people.” Please tell me where these unicorn homes are, I want one. And who will be paying that half million, plus yearly taxes, insurance and property upkeep to house six people?
Next she explains, “On any given day, there are hundreds of apartments for rent in Long Beach.” I think we are all aware of the sky-high rent situation, no explanation needed. Will landlords accept anonymous county-referred tenants when they can get renters with actual incomes and good references?
Ms. Lie also states that there are “abandoned” retail and commercial buildings for homeless housing. There may be “empty” commercial buildings, but they are definitely not abandoned. Somebody has to pay to use them, plus heating, insurance and liability, sanitation, installation of toilets and showers for large numbers of people, etc.
Most misguided of all, Ms. Lie says, “I encourage you to spend time getting to know someone who is experiencing homelessness. You may be pleasantly surprised.” This goes exactly contra to what the police have said at almost every community meeting. Do not approach a street person who may be mentally ill and experiencing delusions. Remember the lady in North Long Beach who was bashed to death with a scooter for getting too close to a mentally ill man?
If you want a homeless person for your new BFF, go through the Quality of Life officer for a recommendation. Please, be safety conscious, and please, Ms. Lie, get a clue.
Laurann Wakefield
Long Beach
Police Priorities
Dear Editor,
Fortunately, the 8- to 10-year-old child and writer Levinson of last week were not injured. Unfortunately, we have children who are disrespectful towards others because of lack of discipline from the parents.
We can't be upset and hold the police responsible for anyone's behavior. It's not the job of the police to teach our children about rules and laws; it starts and ends with the child's parents.
The police do care about the community, but when it comes to police call priorities such as assault, stolen vehicles, robberies, burglaries, murder, the police will respond to those calls first because those are among the high priority of calls which could tie up many police officers for a certain length of time depending on the nature and severity of those calls for service.
Would we rather see our police officers respond to a complaint of fireworks being used call than to respond and to apprehend a carjacking suspect?
Do we want the police to prioritize a child stealing candy from a store rather than responding to a burglar who is in our residence?
It seems that some of us still have questions regarding police operations. Please allow me to highly suggest applying for attendance into the Long Beach Community Police Academy. They will answer any questions you may have. I went through it — it was very informative, interactive, and enjoyed it!
Mark Alonzo
Long Beach