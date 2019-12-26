Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Save Store
Dear Editor,
Regarding the senior center store, I completely agree with Donna Atwood regarding this beautiful little place. I visit it every time I go to the Senior Center, and am always entranced by the quaint selection of consignment items.
The personnel are warm and helpful. There must be a way it can remain open. It is a respite from from our busy, complicated world.
Barbara Bransford
Long Beach
Shore Dilemma
Dear Editor,
Every time I walk down Second Street, I see another store or restaurant going out of business and it is very depressing. I blame Amazon — the double-edged sword — for a lot of this. Even saw a clothing store that had a sign saying, “buy in the store and get 25% off.” People try things on then go buy them on Amazon — shameful.
The Americans with Disabilities Act is being abused with excessive lawsuits and I am sick for the businesses that are being sued over the lavatory accessibility. Where is the Belmont Shore Business Association on this — are they going to put together a lawsuit on behalf of their members?
Also, is it just possible that the landlords are over charging in this day of dumbed down economy? I always try to shop local to support 2nd Street and hate to see it becoming a slum. Let’s everyone work together and bring our community back to the fun and productive area it used to be.
Dorothy Kistler
Long Beach
Police Notice
Dear Editor,
Because of recent fires and other disasters, I've been wondering how the city of Long Beach would handle a mandatory evacuation. How would we be notified?
I was recently surprised to find a portion of Sixth Street at Junipero closed by intense police activity. I found outside my door a helicopter, a dozen police cars and many police officers milling about. I find out it's a police perimeter setup looking for an armed robbery suspect.
Did we get a notification? No. An officer told me that because I was outside the perimeter we were okay. I later found out that by the time the perimeter was set up, the suspect was outside the police caution taped area.
I worried that someone could be lurking in the garage. When I asked the officer "Will we get an "all-clear"? You will know it's clear, he said, when we are all gone.
I think the police would be more responsive during this type of activity. What is the protocol for notification and should this process be reviewed?
John Cotter
Long Beach