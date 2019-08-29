Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Dear Editor,
Let me first say that I think the scooters, bikes and minibikes in the Downtown area are a great idea. I think that it is great that these types of transportation are available.
I can say that I have never used any of them and I really don’t know how they work in terms of usage/payment. I only have one complaint. After people use them, they are discarded everywhere, in the middle of the sidewalk blocking people’s walking, on the bike path, in the sand, on corners, etc.
There must be a way of controlling the return of these scooters/bikes to a respective storage space. Not to mention the fact that some of them present a real safety hazard.
Just something to think about.
Pamela J. Watson
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
I heard on the radio yesterday that Long Beach has the worst roads in Los Angeles County. I guess we need to raise the sale tax to produce enough money to fix the streets.
Oh wait — we did that recently. Our smiling Mayor and City Council touted the sales tax as a way to fix the roads. What happened to all that money?
I wonder if the Democrats who run the city spent it on the unpopular road diet on Broadway and all the bicycle lanes in the city that hardly anyone uses and other pet projects.
When are the voters going to wise up to politicians who make all kinds of promises they very seldom keep just to get revenue to spend it as they please? These charlatans need to be brought to justice.
We need to have an audit to find out where all these resources went.
Leo Mitchell
Long Beach