Pay For Schools
Dear Editor,
What I see as sorely lacking in our society today is a sense of community.
That lack of sense of community is largely fueled by the position taken in the letter in the Nov 14 edition regarding property taxes.
Everyone should see it as their duty to at least fund our public schools through taxes! That's what people with and without kids did in the 1950s and ’60s when said letter writer's 97-year-old mom's kids were in school.
That’s back when our public schools were the envy of the world and the Betsy DeVoses of the world had yet to marry a billionaire and mess things up.
By the way, I've never had or wanted kids of my own, But I would gladly pay more to make our schools better, safer and pay the teachers a decent wage.
Nick Orchard
Long Beach
Love For Trees
Dear Editor,
It is Thanksgiving and a time to give thanks for everything that gives meaning to our life.
I thank those who choose a vegetarian dinner, that know the horrors of factory farming. I give thanks for family and community that I live in.
I also give thanks to trees. Are there others who have noticed that trees are no longer trimmed, but butchered everywhere?
Trees have been here since the beginning of time, we can't live without them, but they could certainly live without us. We all run on trees, we need the oxygen from trees to survive.
Trees grow bigger, taller, older than anything else on earth. We humans owe our life to the sap, bark, wood, fruit, shade and their beauty. They filter our water, clean our air and the birds that sit in the branches sing to our delight.
So why do I continually see nothing but butchered branches, reaching up to the sky, naked of leaves, their stillness sad to those who love them. It is almost time to put them in our homes again to celebrate a time of year of hope and magic.
So I ask all to think about trees in a new light. Know that products like Charmin cut down 800-year-old trees to flush down the toilet; It's not necessary, we can protect our trees, stop cutting them down and butchering them to sadness!
Hug a tree and have a Happy Grateful Thanksgiving.
Claudia Freeman
Long Beach
