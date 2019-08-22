Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Dear Editor,
We were annoyed to hear the announcer for the races speak ill of the city of Long Beach over and over this weekend.
The city performed its due diligence as it should and the parties reached an agreement that allowed the races to proceed. But apparently the announcer felt he should complain to all in attendance about how negotiations went.
As a resident and Marine Stadium neighbor, the noise is hard enough. We don't need to listen to whining for two days as well.
Patricia Koch
Belmont Shore
Dear Editor,
Budget considerations are an excellent time to look at past plans and promises.
Last year, there were sensitive discussions about equity between districts for public works projects and it still seems to be a problem between the First and Second District, as the First District continues getting the short straw.
Broadway and Third Street get beautifully and completely resurfaced from the 710 Freeway to Redondo in spite of the fiasco with drastic "diet restriping, parking reductions and increased safety problems."
For years, Seventh Street from Atlantic to the 710 Freeway has experienced deterioration along with a defective slurry coating just east of Long Beach Boulevard, and a severe washboard effect. And for as many years, our District and Mayoral leaders have continued to promise a resurfacing of this key cross town artery, without it happening. Such a blight on our otherwise blooming downtown.
Will our new budget discussions bring repeated promises that are the typical political falsehoods or will anything come to fruition?
Don Darnauer
Downtown
Dear Editor,
Several weeks ago, I walked over to Lashers for my "last supper." They closed that night.
My walk took me past the Acapulco Inn (closed for 18 months) and Upper Crust Pizza (empty for 3 years). On my way home, I needed something sweet to finish the night and right in front of me was the Pie Hole, closed up. Must have been that name.
On one short block, four of six stores empty. Is this Detroit?
Okay, no sweets. So how about a bike ride to work off that carmelized meat loaf? Maybe not, my bike has a flat and Jones Bike Shop has been gone for a year. I have this feeling things will get worse before getting better.
There is a good side to what’s happening in the Shore. Parking is better with less foot traffic. The loss of Lashers, A-I, and Pie Hole, will only improve my health.
There are new guys coming in and I hope their business strategies work. PCH & 2nd keeps getting bigger and might even open someday — if they can get that nest of Blue Herons in palm tree #4 to take flight.
I hope those Blue Herons don't nest on top of Rite Aid or Ace Hardware. That's real trouble.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore