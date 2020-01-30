Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Help Parking
Dear Editor,
I wish something would be done to improve the parking problems in City Council District Four, the Zafferia district.
Defined spaces with lines would help, and make residents park in their garages.
It is a nightmare on Umatilla Avenue especially after 5 pm.
Judy Anderson
Long Beach
Sold-Out STR Owner
Dear Editor,
I am a son of two loving elderly parents who have been married for more than 65 years. My mother has dementia and lives in a home for dementia care.
I am currently in charge of their Belmont Shore duplex that they have owned for more than 40 years. The top floor is a long-term rental and the bottom is a short-term rental.
The income we receive from the duplex helps pay for my mother’s dementia care. The STR takes in more than double the income from our rental upstairs and pays a 12% TOT to the city of Long Beach.
The City Council played all of the STR owners of Long Beach at the last City Council meeting.
After three long years of discussing the issues of Short-Term Rentals in the Long Beach area, I am appalled at the show that I heard was put on the other night at the City Council meeting — a meeting that was cancelled three times by council members. And on the night that it finally came to fruition I was unable to attend due to my ailing 99-year-old grandmother. I then hear that all the hard work we put together during these very difficult three years and what I assumed was signed in ink came to a complete halt.
Suzie Price, Third District councilwoman, I am appalled at your actions over a chosen few home owners in the Naples area over the many you represent in the rest of your district.
For more information regarding the STR regulations we all thought were written in ink, please contact Jean at visitbeautifullongbeach@gmail.com. She is much better informed than I. I am just a son trying to take care of his elderly parents the best I can. I and other STR owners of Long Beach are being destroyed by the City Council and especially Price.
Brent Dooley
Long Beach