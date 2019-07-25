Dear Editor,
Last week marks 50 years since man first landed on the moon.
That got me to thinking about being back in second grade. I vividly remember how impressed I was when our teacher told us it had been 50 years since the Wright brothers first flew an airplane.
Now that I am 75, it is time that really flies. It is really incredible how far we have come in such a short time.
What will the next 50 years bring?
Fred Sparrevohn
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
I tremendously admire Billie Jean Moffit King for her outstanding athleticism, her fight for gender equality, and as LGBTQ activist.
From all accounts, this Poly High grad is a wonderful, caring person who, when given awards, never fails to give a shout out to her home town of Long Beach, despite not having lived here for many decades. In fact, in the late 1960s when I was attempting to play tennis at the Wilson High courts on 10th Street, she passed by in a motorcade on her way to what was to become the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, and she cheered us on, telling us to keep practicing. We were awed.
However, the new civic center library should remain the Main. By naming it after a person, it dilutes the message that it is the proud headquarters of the Long Beach Public Library system.
For all of Billie Jean’s many accomplishments, there is no nexus between them and a library, whereas our tennis courts were aptly named after her. Additionally, there is the issue that the rather long “Billie Jean King Library” will inevitably be shortened to “King Library.” While by all accounts Billie Jean’s former husband, Larry King, is a peach of a guy and is very supportive of her, it is his name that will stick to the library, not hers. There is also the possible confusion of mixing the name up with another famous King (MLK).
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “main” is defined as “larger, more important, or having more influence than those of the same type.” Sounds like the new Main Library to me. Of course, a room or section within the Main Library would certainly be worthy of Billie Jean’s name, especially if it houses the gender studies, LGBTQ or sports sections.
Kristi Fischer
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
To citizens of Long Beach — I don't understand why at this point in time we feel the need to name the Main Library. No other Main Library in the nation has a "unique" name and would prefer that we keep the honor and notoriety around the "Main" library as it instantly provides any citizen with clarity that it is what it is, the Main Library.
Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and San Francisco have approached this similarly. Billy Jean King has a tennis complex already named in her honor, which honors the great work, activism and notoriety of her position in the world. I also question the naming campaign ahead of elections coming up soon, as to why this has been pushed so hard.
I respectfully ask the City Council and the Mayor to retract the submission and our City Councilperson Al Austin to finally listen to his constituents who overwhelmingly do not want to name the Main as well.
Sean Reilly
Bixby Knolls
Dear Editor,
Writer Jane Sprague should be commended for showing some care for the dog who was locked up by a owner who obviously has no business owning a dog.
It's very sad that all we know how to do is be violent towards another person, especially when we are wrong. How would we like it if someone locked one of us up inside a hot car of 97 degrees?
Its easy for an irresponsible dog owner to do such a terrible thing because the dog has no control and unable to speak up and defend himself.
If we as dog owners can't or are not willing to fulfill the responsibilities of caring for that animal, then we are guilty of animal cruelty.
Mark Alonzo
Downtown
Dear Editor,
I would like to comment on the mayor's article in the July 11 issue titled “Long Beach A Good Investment.”
I spent 35+ years as a Long Beach resident. I applaud the affordable housing the mayor mentioned in the article, but that alone will not completely solve the homelessness issue.
It breaks my heart to see so many people sleeping on the sidewalks throughout Long Beach in the middle of the day as people step over or ride their scooters around them. I believe some of these people suffer from mental disorders and/or drug addiction. Instead of stepping around them as if they are invisible, why can't there be a task force and hotline number that can be called (not police) where someone can be dispatched to assist them?
Angela Shorts
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
Regarding Mayor Garcia’s article in the July 11 Grunion:
I am a 95-year-old woman and have lived in Long beach since 1946. I have seen it grow from a small town of no culture to one where we now have it all — theater, opera, symphony and more.
Of course I am proud of this city.
However, I am very upset about the lack of fair housing prices.
First example: My grandson works two jobs and can’t find an apartment to share with his school friends at a reasonable price.
Second example: My granddaughter is moving to Long Beach to go to Cal State here. She is looking for an apartment that is affordable without success.
Third example: Another granddaughter is a single mother with a boy. She also works two jobs and gets help from relatives because her high rent is not covered by her income.
This is not something to be proud of in Long Beach.
With all the new building here, people who will be working here won’t be able to afford to live here.
Helen Barrat
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
I am certain that letter writer Eugene Elander can enlighten us all as to which one of our military branches Bill Clinton and Barack Obama served in as the able-bodied Americans that they were?
Terrence McQuaid
Los Altos
Dear Editor,
With reference to the ongoing Broadway Corridor road diet, I really do not understand why the Long Beach City Council chose to put bike lanes on such a busy and dangerous street with Third Street, Appleton, Second Street and First Street being the better and safer alternatives.
With the smaller lanes the road is narrow and you literally must ensure no one will take your car door off if you are parked on the street. The Broadway Corridor seems cluttered and congested any time of day now.
I have said this always and I will say again if something is not broken why fix it? Broadway was fine as a two-lane street (in each direction) and I lived at the corner of Appleton and Cherry and did see a quarter of the bike and car accidents that are happening now.
With regards to parking, Jeannine Pearce informing that only 30 parking spaces were lost due to the downsizing, you now have 30 more cars circling endlessly to find a spot. The loss of even one spot is too many in a zone where parking is tight.
But rather than argue, I say that we now leave it for a public vote. Keep it as is for now and come election day, place it on the ballot.
In addition, we should also place an initiative that any major changes to our streets be left for the public to vote and not just the City Council.
Larry Diaz
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
Regarding the “Broadway Road Diet Prompts Protesters” story on July 18;
I cannot thank Robert Fox enough for the demonstration on Monday, July 15. I didn’t know about it before, or I would have been there.
Mr. Fox knows right from wrong. I have a lot of respect for Robert Fox.
The bike lanes make it dangerous getting off buses. For the people who love to bike, why complain about public transportation?
I have a very good friend who got injured so badly one leg had to be amputated. I’ve had too many close calls, meaning I have to move aside for bikes, scooters and get honked at by cars.
Mayor Fox? You are brave.
Stella Magallanes
Long Beach