Dear Editor,
It’s important that the Long Beach Breakwater Study continue, because City Hall needs to know that it can do nothing with the breakwater unless other people let them.
The whole study was worth it just to find that out. Now the city must remove these obstacles so it can move forward with its own destiny.
Bill Napier
Naples
Dear Editor,
Our California lawmakers want a pay raise.
California has some of the highest taxes and gasoline prices in the country, driving businesses out of the state. This causes job and tax losses.
We are hundreds of billions of dollars in the red due to public sector union pensions, which will lead to cutting back on services such as police and firefighters, etc. The politicians divert tax that's supposed to go to other things to the general fund to pay for their pet projects and unions.
It's also a sanctuary state. The governor wants health care for illegal aliens. Americans are moving out and illegal aliens are moving in.
We have the highest poverty rate, the most welfare and homeless cases in the nation.
All this incompetence and more and our lawmakers want a pay raise?
Will Rogers once said, "We have the best politicians money can buy." I say, "We have the worst politicians money does buy."
Leo Mitchell
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
I want to commend you on the article you prepared regarding my retirement from the school board.
There is one area, however, that I thought did not quite capture the sense of my remarks involving efforts to promote progress for students of color, and in particular, African-American students, and that was the point about the district's understanding of the need to address issues involving these students.
My remarks were meant only to clarify my role in advancing the district's efforts in this area based on my personal experiences as a person of color and not to insinuate in any form or fashion that the district was not being progressive in developing programs to address the needs of these students.
I believe it is important for people to know that LBUSD is a progressive district that truly cares about all its students. Any role that I may have played has been to add to that narrative by serving as an example of how to move forward on this particular issue.
As board members, we all bring certain professional experiences, expertise and a lens that can be used to advance the district's efforts on behalf of all students.
Felton Williams, Ph.D.
LBUSD Board Member
Dear Editor,
I read the story about Pussy and Pooch closing and I have also seen other media accounts of many businesses closing on Second Street in Belmont Shore.
Some of these stories claim leases are out of control by greedy landlords. Will the City Council step in and pass ordinances controlling leases and limiting rent increases like they did with apartment owners?
Some of these merchants may be in danger of losing their housing in their struggle to keep a business open to pay their housing costs. I don't know how some council members can sleep at night knowing this crisis is occurring.
This city government is awesome! You will not see any homeless veterans in Long Beach, the Mayor said at one time. The city is also in the middle of building about 40 living spaces for about 2,000 homeless people living on the streets, and this city is working tirelessly to prevent the seas from rising.
In fact, they spent $15 million of taxpayer money based on a computer program that supposedly predicts this doom and gloom. I wonder how far that kind of money would have gone to help local people today, as in shelter, food, drug rehab services and transportation to work?
We have established organizations in this city run by professionals, not bureaucrats, who offer this type of help and could have done wonders with this kind of cash infusion.
Robert Van der Upwich
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
A recent editorial by Harry Saltzgaver said he wanted complainers in the Mailbox section to give solutions. An encouraging thought, but most people write their complaints to the Grunion because they don't know the answer.
If the problem is within our local government, I would expect those paid professionals to solve it, not me. I can handle my own messes.
In the May 30 Grunion, there was an article about a Vector Fee (tax) for Long Beach homeowners. The Health Department has no funds to fight mosquitoes, tetsi flies and locusts?
Now the city wants to take a 10-year tax (Measure A) passed in 2017 and make it a 20-year tax, just in case a need pops up. A city official said 2027 is right around the corner. Not my corner. Have the words budget and surplus been banned from City Hall?
The irony of it all is that the July 11 Grunion heatured an article by Mayor Garcia raving about the "boom town" atmosphere in downtown Long Beach. Money is flowing in.
On the front page it reads, Port to Pay for Lagoon Channel. A cool $26.3 million.
Perfect time for a tax extension.
I am complaining, but I have an answer: just say no.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Dear Editor,
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men should do nothing.” Whether it was Edmund Burke or Rev. Charles F. Aked who said it first, I was reminded of this quote when I read your article, “A Difficult Time For Patriotism” (“A Pinch Of Salt,” July 4). That’s your writing in a nutshell.
I gave in last week and before I let my grandkids use it for arts and crafts or lined the bottom of the birdcage with it I glanced through it and saw you used the word Patriotism in your title. As I read it, I was reminded of why I stopped reading your articles in the first place.
It’s all a bunch of fluff. You don’t write anything of importance, you never take a stand and you definitely are not writing anything of significance or truth.
The Republican Party hasn’t excluded anyone from the patriotic banner and has actually continued to stand for the same issues it always has. For example, standing up for the rights of children in the womb, taking care of Veterans and homeless before illegal immigrants and the right to freedom of speech allowing someone to share their belief in God and the Bible, just to name a few. It’s been the other parties who have strayed and changed their stance on these issues and many more.
You’re trying to blame President Trump for everything and anything you don’t agree with. I’m not going to waste any time by pointing out the unemployment numbers (especially in the minority groups) or GDP numbers, etc., because you and your ilk just think he’s a big meany. Just remember that if we are not a strong nation first, we won’t be able to help take care of anyone.
So, you keep writing your fluff and hopefully President Trump will continue to promote American Patriotism with all the pomp and circumstance we deserve and need at times.
God Bless America!
Brian Fahey
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
Tom Breown writes a letter "On Patriotism" in the July 11 Grunion, referring to the "void of representation ... Trump stepped into" and then comparing criticism of Trump to criticism of our patriot and founder, Patrick Henry.
Breown goes even further, stating that critics of Trump are comparable to supporters of "the Redcoats, their lackeys and dupes..." In other words, Trump critics are alleged to be traitors to this nation — that false charge is shameful, as nothing could be further from the truth.
Patrick Henry told the Virginia Legislature in 1775, "Give me liberty, or give me death." Donald Trump essentially said, "Give me Bone Spurs, rather than the War in Vietnam." Our less-than-courageous Demander-in-Chief does have what it takes to put babies, toddlers, children and adults in concentration camps for trying to find what his own family — and mine — found a few generations back: freedom and opportunity in a free land.
Meanwhie, he attacks our allies endlessly while cozening up to the world's worst dictators, particularly Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un. Those issues are merely the tip of his iceberg of wrongdoing, which he unsuccessfully tries to hide in total chaos.
The daily damage this abysmal leader does to this nation goes far beyond any experience with past presidents. The endless untruths, self-serving misconduct, verbal and behavioral abuse, and psychological disabilities of this incumbent president totally disqualify him for high office.
All people of good will should exert every effort towards his removal from that high office through Constitutional processes, the sooner the better; we all must learn from this horrific presidency. As for "the Swamp," its source is DJT and his minions — except that swamps can be useful, which cannot be said of this Administration.
Eugene F. Elander
Belmont Shore
Dear Editor,
Why even ask constituents about our opinions regarding naming of the new downtown Main Library on Broadway when our City Council has obviously already made up its collective mind and decided on Billie Jean King?
At the July 9 council meeting, the honorable Jeannine Pearce, the mayor and other council members spent almost the entire time spouting the virtues of naming the new main library after former Long Beach resident Billie Jean King, with virtually no consideration for opposing views. Subsequently the council passed the renaming of the library unanimously 7-0.
This is just one example of how your vote and opinion really doesn’t count when the City Council members have their minds on issues concerning us (the taxpayers). I invite you to take the time to ask your council members about specific issues concerning your district. See if they respond with a timely and satisfactory answer.
It increasingly appears that our council members have their own agenda regarding the direction specific issues affecting Long Beach should go, and that is frustrating.
Jeffrey Pete
Second District
Dear Editor,
What's with this compulsion to "name" everything?
It's not just Long Beach. It seems to have infected other cities, the counties and the country. Everybody knows it's the Long Beach Main Library. It's still the North Long Beach Branch Library, too.
I still refer to the Terrace Theater. We now name streets, freeway pieces, overpasses, buildings etc. Enough already! !
This insanity now projects into mass confusion. ie., If a certain artist is now appearing at the Arlin T. Dufuss Theater, I would have no idea where the Hell that would be! What did it used to be called? What city? Maybe even a couple names earlier would define the location.
If someone donated $5,000,000, then okay, they get to have their name on the top, but otherwise, stop it.
Stop the insanity, seek treatment, get off the caffeine, take a 12-step program, whatever, but stop it! Leave things alone.
Curt Hudelson
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
I tremendously admire Billie Jean Moffit King for her outstanding athleticism, her fight for gender equality, and as LGBTQ activist.
From all accounts, this Poly High grad is a wonderful, caring person who, when given awards, never fails to give a shout out to her home town of Long Beach, despite not having lived here for many decades. In fact, in the late 1960s when I was attempting to play tennis at the Wilson High courts on 10th Street, she passed by in a motorcade on her way to what was to become the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, and she cheered us on, telling us to keep practicing. We were awed.
However, the new civic center library should remain the Main. By naming it after a person, it dilutes the message that it is the proud headquarters of the Long Beach Public Library system.
For all of Billie Jean’s many accomplishments, there is no nexus between them and a library, whereas our tennis courts were aptly named after her. Additionally, there is the issue that the rather long “Billie Jean King Library” will inevitably be shortened to “King Library.” While by all accounts Billie Jean’s former husband, Larry King, is a peach of a guy and is very supportive of her, it is his name that will stick to the library, not hers. There is also the possible confusion of mixing the name up with another famous King (MLK).
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “main” is defined as “larger, more important, or having more influence than those of the same type.” Sounds like the new Main Library to me. Of course, a room or section within the Main Library would certainly be worthy of Billie Jean’s name, especially if it houses the gender studies, LGBTQ or sports sections.
Kristi Fischer
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
To citizens of Long Beach — I don't understand why at this point in time we feel the need to name the Main Library. No other Main Library in the nation has a "unique" name and would prefer that we keep the honor and notoriety around the "Main" library as it instantly provides any citizen with clarity that it is what it is, the Main Library.
Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and San Francisco have approached this similarly. Billy Jean King has a tennis complex already named in her honor, which honors the great work, activism and notoriety of her position in the world. I also question the naming campaign ahead of elections coming up soon, as to why this has been pushed so hard.
I respectfully ask the City Council and the Mayor to retract the submission and our City Councilperson Al Austin to finally listen to his constituents who overwhelmingly do not want to name the Main as well.
Sean Reilly
Bixby Knolls
Dear Editor,
Writer Jane Sprague should be commended for showing some care for the dog who was locked up by a owner who obviously has no business owning a dog.
It's very sad that all we know how to do is be violent towards another person, especially when we are wrong. How would we like it if someone locked one of us up inside a hot car of 97 degrees?
Its easy for an irresponsible dog owner to do such a terrible thing because the dog has no control and unable to speak up and defend himself.
If we as dog owners can't or are not willing to fulfill the responsibilities of caring for that animal, then we are guilty of animal cruelty.
Mark Alonzo
Downtown
Dear Editor,
I would like to comment on the mayor's article in the July 11 issue titled “Long Beach A Good Investment.”
I spent 35+ years as a Long Beach resident. I applaud the affordable housing the mayor mentioned in the article, but that alone will not completely solve the homelessness issue.
It breaks my heart to see so many people sleeping on the sidewalks throughout Long Beach in the middle of the day as people step over or ride their scooters around them. I believe some of these people suffer from mental disorders and/or drug addiction. Instead of stepping around them as if they are invisible, why can't there be a task force and hotline number that can be called (not police) where someone can be dispatched to assist them?
Angela Shorts
Long Beach