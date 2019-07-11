Leave Name Alone
Dear Editor,
We appreciate the previous letters you have received and published from many other readers of the Grunion Gazette.
We agree with the sentiment, “Keep it named Long Beach Main Library.” We think the city taxpayers and patrons have already paid for the naming rights of the library and should continue to identify itself by the name Long Beach Main Library.
The library should not be renamed to honor one person.
Roland Wilkins, Charles Hoffman
Naples
Dear Editor,
When one hears Main Library, one knows that it is the principal library of the city, not the Tom, Dick or Harry Library.
Nor the Billie Jean King Library. It is the Main Library.
Let’s keep it that way.
John Connolly
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
Here’s another vote for Billie Jean King. What took us so long to recognize her contributions to Long Beach?
Don't forget her father, Bill Moffitt, was a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter. She has been involved with our city for a long time.
Please name the library Billie Jean Moffitt King Library.
Linda Newman
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
Long Beach is a very dog friendly city; if you leave your dog unattended in a car with the windows rolled up, the chances are good that you will encounter one of the many animal advocates who live here.
Last Thursday, I witnessed a woman toss a small dog into a car. All of the windows were rolled up. According to online calculators, the temperature in that car was 82.5 degrees.
I asked her several times if she could crack the windows. She refused. I informed her I’d call Animal Control for help. I went to the car to watch the dog and temperature. It’s now 90 degrees inside the car and the dog’s wearing a dress.
When she eventually returned, she profanely and repeatedly threatened to assault me. She tried. Her male companion threatened me with bodily harm. She threw her ice cream cone at my face and missed. She called me racist names. By then it was 97 degrees.
Save us the grief of another needless pet death. If we bring your act of neglect to your attention don’t take out your anger on the person who, in that moment, cares more about your animal than you do.
Jane Sprague
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
On Patriotism. When DJT became a threat to the establishment swamp with his advocacy of building the wall, getting rid of the bad trade deals like the TPP and NAFTA, pulling out of the bad for jobs climate accords, etc, the swamp went ballistic to stop him with, for instance, the bogus Russian Collusion persecution.
And it wasn't his manners or personality that were the problem, as so many say, but his ideas and policies, which were.
He got into the corner with the beat down average American worker, the Deplorables, whom the Dems had largely abandoned when manufacturing jobs were outsourced and the related private sector unions representing them were disappeared. The Dems switched their representation, probably went with the money, power and survival, and became the new left party of transgenderism, multi-culturalism, illegal immigrants, social justice warriors, etc.
This void of representation that occurred step by step over the years Trump stepped into, and blaming him could be pictured as blaming say Patrick Henry 243 years ago instead of the Redcoats, their lackeys and dupes, and the aberration and cause of the "civil war of ideas" is not what the swamp has insanely gone on and on and on and on about.
Tom Breown
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
It’s important that the Long Beach Breakwater Study continue, because City Hall needs to know that it can do nothing with the breakwater unless other people let them.
The whole study was worth it just to find that out. Now the city must remove these obstacles so it can move forward with its own destiny.
Bill Napier
Naples
Dear Editor,
Our California lawmakers want a pay raise.
California has some of the highest taxes and gasoline prices in the country, driving businesses out of the state. This causes job and tax loses.
We are hundreds of billions of dollars in the red due to public sector union pensions, which will lead to cutting back on services such as police and firefighters, etc. The politicians divert tax that's supposed to go to other things to the general fund to pay for their pet projects and unions.
It's also a sanctuary state. The governor wants health care for illegal aliens. Americans are moving out and illegal aliens are moving in.
We have the highest poverty rate, the most welfare and homeless cases in the nation.
All this incompetence and more and our lawmakers want a pay raise?
Will Rogers once said, "We have the best politicians money can buy." I say, "We have the worst politicians money does buy."
Leo Mitchell
Long Beach