Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Rent Control Bad
Dear Editor,
In the recent article “Council Rebuffs Affordable Housing Bond,” it was stated that Long Beach “saw a 28% rise increase in rent citywide over roughly a decade.”
That is only about 2.5% per year. That doesn’t even keep up with the normal inflation rate of 3.1% for Long Beach last year.
Yet the powers that be have decided to impose punitive rent control on the rental property owners in this state. If you think 2.5% per year is bad, just wait and see what will happen now.
Better be prepared to spend a lot more on the homeless.
Fred Sparrevohn
Long Beach
Too Many Flights
Dear Editor,
Long Beach Airport has announced three additional commercial flights per day to begin soon. This is 1,095 more flights per year!
We already have crowded skies, with private aircraft, police helicopters and flights lined up one after another for take offs and landing. It is very noisy, disruptive and the jet exhaust is very dangerous to human health, not to mention the damage to the environment.
Climate change science is not the same as 25 years ago when the "Noise Ordinance" at the airport was approved. Jet exhaust contains carbon dioxide, oxides of sulfur and nitrogen, unburned fuel, soot and metal particles. Observed effects include cough, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain and vomiting, drowsiness, restlessness, and convulsions.
It can cause non-smokers lung cancer and asthma. (Recently, actual jet fuel fell on a school in LA.)
We need to amend the ordinance or take further action, so that we have control over how many flights use LGB. The 41 original flights was acceptable and a great asset, but we need to respond to the need for environmental protection before it’s too late.
Micki Heddy
Long Beach
More On Breakwater
Dear Editor,
The proponents of removing or modifying the Breakwater fail to recognize and/or address why the Breakwater was originally built.
It was built to protect from severe winter storms the Long Beach harbor and coast, including the homes on the Peninsula, on Naples and in Belmont Shore.
It is common knowledge that coastal Long Beach is in a Flood Zone, that the sea level is raising, and that at times we experience severe winter storms with heavy rain, strong winds, high tides, big surf and storm surge. The Breakwater was built to protect coastal Long Beach from severe weather events.
To supplement this protection, the city of Long Beach every fall moves thousands of cubic yards of sand to build a berm along the oceanfront Peninsula to protect the homes there.
A couple years ago, at one of the Breakwater public meetings, an elderly Long Beach resident remembered the 1939 tropical storm, before the completion of the Breakwater. She explained that during this storm much property was damaged by the wind, high tide, waves, rain and storm surge, flooding areas beyond Second Street.
With the removal of the Breakwater, the likelihood of such flooding increases along with severe property damage to coastal Long Beach. This would include my home!
Ted Anderson
Belmont Shore
Density Deadly
Dear Editor,
It is astounding that Mayor Garcia has a vision for Long Beach that is “one that includes even more density and taller buildings.” He wants more density? More congestion? More pollution?
Is he aware that in Manhattan, Miami, San Francisco and other cities, high rise sales are down, often 50 percent of units are unsold and those that are on the resale market take a loss?
Or maybe his real goal is to create a larger tax base that will require more government employees with no increase in actual service. His vision for more density may be attractive to developers, but to the average citizen, more density does not hold out a very promising future for quality of life.
Barry J Klazua
Long Beach
Important Event
Dear Editor,
Thanks for printing this story about the upcoming (now past) symposium on climate change at the Aquarium of the Pacific. I think that stories like these are incredibly important in not only getting the word out to the general public about the reality of climate change, but also offer information on public forums where the people can get educated and involved in solving this serious issue.
I've been a long time supporter and member of the aquarium for years and I've appreciated the lengths that the aquarium has taken through their Pacific Visions wing to educate the public on what we all can do to make a sustainable future for our world.
However, I wasn't even aware that this symposium was happening this weekend! I hope you will report on more opportunities such as this to encourage others in finding out how they can do their part. Keep up the good work!
Lars Hansen
Lakewood
Conspiracy Theory
Dear Editor,
Harry Saltzgaver, why did you publish that letter to the editor by Priscilla Munson about a completely false conspiracy theory?
There is no such thing as “chem trails.” They do not exist. Why promote this kind of ignorance? There are gullible uneducated people who will read this and believe it’s true.
No person not intellectually challenged believes airplanes are purposely spraying poison on our population. Your paper is promoting anti-science conspiracy theories by printing such idiotic and ignorant ideas. Why do you think Ms. Munson’s notions are worth reading?
It’s really depressing to read the Grunion. I’m sorry I picked it up. I’m throwing it away, but before I do I will share this letter with intelligent people.
Kay Ruffini
Long Beach
Scary Thought
Dear Editor,
Regarding Priscilla Munson‘s letter to the editor in the Jan. 16 edition: what is really scary is there are people who believe that somebody (our government?) is involved in a plan to clandestinely poison all of us.
We also now we learn from her letter that it’s an international devious plan. What’s truly frightening Is that people like Priscilla Munson can vote. Scary.
Chris Richgels
Belmont Park
Christmas Thanks
Dear Editor,
I am writing to thank Long Beach residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Long Beach and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Long Beach volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Long Beach are closed until Nov. 16–23, 2020, information about year-round volunteer opportunities can be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 714-432-2950.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams,
Operation Christmas Child
Boone, NC