Contract Clarification
Dear Editor,
I read with interest your article regarding Community Hospital of Long Beach in the Oct. 10 Grunion Gazette.
The article indicated Perkins and Will was under a $1 million NTE contract with the city of Long Beach. The article also implied professional services under this contract included design of the seismic retrofit for the hospital. This is not accurate.
In 2018, Perkins and Will was contracted with the city to perform a Feasibility Study for the hospital to determine if compliance with SB 1953 was possible. Perkins and Will also performed design services for minor work at the hospital to comply with OSHPD’s Nonstructural Performance Category 2 (NPC 2).
Subsequent to this work, Perkins and Will assisted the city in obtaining an extension of the hospital’s SB 1953 compliance deadline per AB 2190. This work resulted in an extension of the previous Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for SB 1953 compliance to Jan. 1, 2025.
Perkins and Will was never under contract with the city or MWN to perform design service for upgrades and renovations to comply with SB 1953, in order to continue operation of the hospital past the Jan. 1, 2025, AB 2190 deadline.
I understand MWN will be contracting with an architect and engineering team to address this work, as noted in the publicly available AB 2190 reports to OSHPD.
Russell Triplett, managing principal
Perkins and Will
Bogus Bike Count
Dear Editor,
Long Beach’s annual Bike Count is just another example of the lies being pushed by the city to justify expenditures on bicycle infrastructure.
Once again, the times and places of the counts are advertised in advance to encourage bikers to come out and be counted.
This is a textbook example of falsifying data.
Imagine if a random drug test wasn't random, and instead a company published the date well in advance. Do you think the results would be accurate? Of course not; making this information available beforehand is a violation of every data control procedure from Statistics 101.
The scam goes back at least to 2008, when the city used bogus counts to submit for a $1 million federal grant that paid for the original bike lanes downtown on Broadway and Third. That’s right: Long Beach falsified data in order to deceive the federal government. (Editor’s Note: There is no proof of this claim.)
There are even people whose job it is to round up bicyclists via social media and make sure they ride through an intersection at the time it is being counted. How can anyone consider this ethical?
If Long Beach wants a true representation of actual bike lane usage, then do a random count at times and places not published in advance. That would give an accurate description of real ridership, but of course, the city doesn't want that; they want the fudged numbers to use as proof that scads of people are using the lanes.
The brutal truth: for over a decade, the entire Long Beach bike infrastructure has been created based on false data. The controversial Broadway project just completed used the inflated numbers (along with another lie undercounting the number of Broadway businesses) to justify spending Measure A money to add bike lanes for a demand that doesn’t really exist.
The Bike Count con needs to stop.
Kirk Jordan
Long Beach
Taxes Wasted
Dear Editor,
I just received my property tax bill and checked it against my bill from 10 years ago. It has almost doubled.
So exactly what are we getting for the egregious state and local taxes we are paying for our properties, gas, utilities, sales tax, income tax and auto registrations? They are among the highest in the nation but the services we are receiving are nowhere near commensurate with our tax rates.
Our street has not even been slurried for more than 20 years and is literally falling apart yet my council person says it is not structurally unsound and therefore not eligible for resurfacing now. This is patently untrue according to a general contractor on the same block.
To add insult to injury, another neighbor recently took up a collection from homeowners on the block to pay to have our palm trees trimmed because the city hasn't done it in so long that dead fronds and seed pods are causing a safety hazard.
Just how much money do the state and Long Beach politicians need to levy before we can expect basic infrastructure maintenance?
The answer isn't new taxes, it's new politicians.
William Shields
Long Beach
Thanks, Businesses
Dear Editor,
It is great to see residents and business owners working together for the betterment of Belmont Shore.
Last Thursday, the owners of Olympix Fitness on Ocean Boulevard hosted “Sunset at Olympix” for the benefit of Friends of Belmont Shore, a neighborhood organization of residents, property owners and business owners who meet monthly with city leaders to discuss issues important to the residential and business neighborhoods of Belmont Shore.
What a wonderful evening! The view from the rooftop was spectacular, and the meal from Gypsy’s Persian Grill and Pietris Greek Bakery with beverages donated by the Boathouse on the Bay was outstanding. The Olympix Fitness trainers gave great massages and tips for relaxation, while attendees were also treated to tours of the inspiring facility.
The board of Friends of Belmont Shore would like to extend their thanks to the businesses supporting their efforts and working with them!
Mike Crosby, Treasurer
Friends of Long Beach
Business Lesson
Dear Editor,
I am a retired history teacher/football coach. I confess I am fairly ignorant of the intricacies of the business world. I took one business class in college (Investments) and then I saw the light. History and political science classes made more sense.
Over time, I have made some loose observations toward the business world: 1. The restaurant business is difficult; 2. Don’t invest in anything that has wheels; 3. The future world ruler will be the CEO of Amazon; 4. Baby boomers are becoming irrelevant.
There also seems to be a symbiotic relationship between businesses located in a tight community such as Belmont Shore. When the Acapulco Inn (A-I) owners were evicted, both neighbors went down. It didn’t stop there. The south end of Second Street looks like post-war East Berlin. The best and busiest building on the south end is the fire station.
The good news is that a renaissance is coming. It will start when the business owners/managers work on relationships with the locals. Those are the people who will keep them busy during the week. And the locals should do their best to support their favorite restaurants and retailers. We are a walking community, so let’s walk instead of drive outside.
Save your car, its not a good investment, remember? Oh I forgot, I got a D in that class.
David "Coach Newell
Belmont Shore