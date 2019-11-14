Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Gray Panthers' Stand
Dear Editor,
There have been several letters addressing transportation issues in our community.
The Long Beach Gray Panthers would like to clarify some of the issues addressed. California leads the nation in pedestrian deaths with 700 per year. Pedestrian deaths are increasing as the public ages and most of the deaths are older adults.
Most of these deaths are due to speed. Roundabouts, road diets and other traffic calming measures reduce pedestrian deaths.
Regarding the bus transit system: The MTA has a new strategic plan to address mobility issues. Long Beach Transit operates independently but is a vital part of the MTA.
The Long Beach Gray Panthers have a representative on the Public Advisory Committee and Long Beach actually had three representatives on the committee. If you want to learn more about these initiatives, come to a Gray Panther meeting where they are discussed and addressed.
Karen Reside, Secretary
Long Beach Gray Panthers
Carnival Cruise Foe
Dear Editor,
Your article "Carnival Cruise Ship Terminal in Long Beach About To Expand" quotes some people saying the larger ship will be "more environmentally friendly" but omits to mention that in July a cruise ship report card was published by Friends of the Earth that gave Carnival an F rating.
This is an important omission. Please make sure to do your research before publishing these types of articles in the future.
Brent Trafton
Long Beach
Paying For Schools
Dear Editor,
I agree with Robert Joines that property taxes are out of control.
I take care of my 97-year-old widowed mother. It is outrageous that among the General Tax Levies is $218.18 for unified schools plus $96.02 for Community College.
Why should my elderly mother, or any other elderly homeowner, pay for the education of someone else’s kid?
What happened to the lottery money that was supposed to help the schools?
It is wrong to bring a child into this world and then expect the working taxpayer and homeowners to provide for them through government programs like charity organizations.
Linda Peters
Long Beach
Political Pair
Dear Editor,
Great layout of the paper last week with opposing stories about Jeannine Pearce and Mary Zendejas, on pages 6A and 7A.
The latter, last week’s “winner" for CD1, of course had massive backing from the people who backed Pearce’s play when she ran for CD2. That’s why Zendejas is “popular."
You know she had the unions, the developers, the anonymous PACs. That she was actually out-voted on a 3-1 basis by her seven opponents doesn’t give her a groundswell.
As for Pearce, she should resign now; she’s toxic and has never looked out for the people in her district. She has too many conflicts of interest to remain in office, as she is now unable to voice her district's interests on a number of important issues.
Anne Proffit
East Village