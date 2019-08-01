Dear Editor,
Thanks for your article about the tweaks to the Broadway plan. It gave the most rounded point of view I have read.
The Broadway Road Diet complaints seem to have been way overblown — exaggeration of number of accidents, false claims about the slowing of emergency vehicles, and stories about the Road Diet providing obstacles to the disabled.
As an older person, I have to say that the Broadway Road Diet has been hugely helpful to me. I can actually cross Broadway near my place without fearing for my life, I can even imagine possibly biking a little — something that was unthinkable before.
If the curb is in fact a problem for people in wheelchairs, of course that should be fixed. As the facts come out, I do wonder if some of the fixes being considered by the City Council are in response to a set of “problems” contrived for political purposes. If a protest and a lawsuit are part of a political campaign, it does raise questions.
I hope there will be a real investigation of the actual results of the Road Diet in relation to safety, alternative transportation, and disability accommodation before any changes are made.
Ernestine Piskachova
Alamitos Beach
Dear Editor,
I love the new bike lanes on Broadway! I try to use my bike when I can instead of driving my car, and I greatly appreciate the protection from traffic that the new lanes provide.
I have listened to the concerns of those opposed to the new lanes, and while their concerns are understandable, I'm writing this letter because there are multiple interests at stake and I think it's also important to hear from cyclists.
As a cyclist, I used to think that a bike lane on Broadway was unnecessary given that there are other parallel streets on which to ride. However, because of the protection afforded by the new lane, I now believe that Broadway is safer to ride on than on those parallel streets. I'm here to say it's great to feel protected on the road.
Before the new lanes were introduced I would not have considered riding my bike on Broadway. Now it's a viable option for bike travel, as well as a fantastic way to make our city more bike friendly.
Sue Harrison
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
In our bright future:
As ocean levels rise due to melting glaciers, perhaps all the monster truck drivers, who, in no small part, helped this process along, will actually have a legitimate reason for tearing around in their 7 miles per gallon poser trucks — so they can traverse the standing water on our streets.
Won’t that be fun, driving through 6 inches of standing water, while being tailgated by even more monster trucks! The irony.
Tom Gallo
Long Beach
Dear Editor,
My wife and I found our first discarded drug needle along the curb on SecondStreet in Belmont Shore this Sunday morning.
Now we have it all; multiple empty shops along a once well maintained shopping street, a shop selling marijuana, homeless druggies sleeping on the sidewalk and the doorways of shops and discarded needles — all the elements that will drive away families strolling along the street as they shop or go to eat.
Are we, the taxpayers really expected to put up with a diminishing quality of life because our political leaders and yes, business leaders do nothing to stop our slide downhill? At a time when Second Street will be facing major business challenges from the new mall, it seems that there is no will to turn the situation around.
In the end, more stores will close as families stay away, tax dollars will be lost and when it is too late, some high priced consultants will be hired to try to figure out a solution.
Years ago, Mayor Giuliani instituted the “broken windows” program in New York City; it is about the time for Long Beach to do the same on Second Street.
Barry Klazura
Long Beach