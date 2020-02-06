Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Breakwater Truths
Dear Editor,
It is time for reality. The breakwater was not built for the Navy in WWII.
It was built to protect property on the Peninsula and in Belmont Shore, which it does today. The false Navy story masks the important facts of heavy damage by the storms of the 1930s, especially in January 1939 and the Mexican hurricane on Sept. 29, 1939.
The sand was blocked at the mouth of the Los Angeles River by the breakwater and the Port of Long Beach, causing sand starvation of the beaches. This caused the many sea walls along the beach we see today.
The third section (and fourth, never built) of the LB Breakwater was authorized in the 1930s before the war, the fleet moved to Hawaii in 1940, and the Breakwater was built 1946-1949 after the war. There are numerous pictures showing 50 Navy ships behind the first two sections in 1923 and 100 in 1933, before the transfer to Hawaii.
There was no need for more breakwater for the Navy but critical need to protect property, the real reason. Please use caution in planning reefs, etc. in San Pedro Bay’s eastern section. Oil Island Chafee altered currents that changed the beach at 72nd Place on the Peninsula from quiet and relatively stable with a sandbar in front, to an erosion hotspot and needing a revetment that barely helps today. The currents in the Bay are very complex, as the Port surge studies have showed.
Preston Smith
The Peninsula
Christmas Missives
Dear Editor,
Loved this column (“A Pinch Of Salt,” Jan. 30). We love to send and receive Christmas cards. Often it’s the only communication with friends in a year, but because we keep in touch we know we’ll get together “down the road.”
True story. We had a card to mail and asked the young checkout clerk in Target if there was a postbox in the area. He looked at me blankly when I described a big blue box that you put letters in to mail.
Nothing. We had fun telling that story to a friend who is a former mail carrier.
Barbara Holmes
Long Beach
Bixby Park Dogs
Dear Editor,
Thank you for the article on the renovation of Parcel 1 in Bixby Park (Grunion, Jan. 30), which now includes the Dog Park.
Thanks to the efforts of Second District Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce, the Dog Park opened on Nov. 4, 2017, and the Friends of Bixby Dog Park (FOBDP) was formed in June 2018. We work closely with Friends of Bixby Park (FOBP) on maintenance of the park.
This Dog Park was welcomed by the many condo and apartment owners in this densely populated area and is highly utilized. FOBDP has worked to upgrade the Dog Park and we are eagerly anticipating the installation of much needed water fountains, improved ground cover and better lighting.
You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, and friendsofbixbydogpark@gmail.com. We are members of the umbrella group, Partners of Parks and have a 501c status for donations.
Mickey Donahoe, president
Friends of Bixby Dog Park