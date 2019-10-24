Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Bike Progress
Dear Editor,
I’m living now just seven blocks from where I lived before, on Ocean near Cherry Park. The transformation of the eastside has made me feel like Rumpelstiltskin waking up after a 30-year snooze. So, while out riding around one day, I turned onto Broadway and was ecstatic to discover the dedicated bike path. Actually, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven!
Since then, I’ve come to discover the divisive feelings in the community about the so-called “road diet.” According to most of the bad press, I guess I should feel lucky I only felt that way.
What I’d like to add to the conversation is to remind the community that Long Beach has ALWAYS been one step ahead of the times when it comes to transportation policies. Once upon a time, we had electric red cars. You could get to Pasadena or Newport Beach without a car.
Since then, Long Beach has always been virtually the only city in Southern California you can get by in without a car. I moved here to finish my degree at CSULB, precisely because I wouldn’t be saddled with the expense of owning a vehicle. I happily relied on LBT and my bike to get around and was finally able to complete my studies thanks to living here.
As a city, Long Beach has a history of progressive transit policies. That’s why we have the Downtown Transit Mall, the Bike Station and scooters. That’s why we have extensive walkways and bike paths throughout the city. The Broadway bike path, despite the improvements that may or may not be required, is simply another example for why I’m so glad to call Long Beach home again. The only other place I’ve seen paths like these is in Germany, where they even have their own traffic lights. The only other places you’ll see innovations like this are NOT in Southern California.
We need to get real about how to live more sustainably, and bikes are an integral component of the solution. Long Beach is one of the few Southern California communities I know of that puts quality of life for its residents over the convenience of car drivers. Really, is it asking so much to maintain pressure on your brakes for a few more seconds while advancing onto Broadway for the sake of safety?
Liz Mediavilla
Belmont Heights
Bike Disaster
Dear Editor,
I could expound for more words than your mailbox allows, on city officials’ uncovered malfeasance, but will stick to the bike lane disaster for now. Skewing of the bike count is yet another underhanded way in which city officials push their failed agendas forward.
I challenge people who think traffic lanes eliminated around town to accommodate bikes, has done any good for Long Beach. It has actually done much bad, not good; lost businesses, more pollution as a result of longer drive times, more stress for drivers, more road rage, and more accidents (evidenced by Broadway debacle). Just drive around town, and count how many bikes you DON’T see.
If city officials must continue with their failed goal to make Long Beacj one of the 10 most bike friendly cities in the nation, maybe they can designate a couple of routes for bikes to travel on. Taking away traffic lanes is not the answer. Doing so has created a total mess throughout the cit.
All city officials can say is, “We need to monitor the issue to figure out how to resolve the traffic logjam.” Really? Uh, put the lanes back that should never have been taken away in the first place.
Residents will not get out of their vehicles, due to the major inconveniences the city has caused by chopping up streets for bikes. We are just getting more fed up with the incompetence downtown. Something needs to change, and for the better — a tall order for the people currently running Long Beach.
Phil Shaheen
Long Beach
Homeless Comparison
Dear Editor,
Nice article on Christine Barry’s work with the homeless, but the Gazette missed the elephant in the room: with the millions of dollars the city is receiving (some say it’s an estimated $40 million and counting) why is the Multi-Service Center having markedly less success than one retired volunteer with no budget at all?
I would like to see a follow-up article that addresses the following questions:
What is the amount of money the city receives for homelessness and from what sources?
What are the salaries of MSC employees and what qualifications do they have for this job?
How does the Multi-Service Center measure their successes? How does that compare with Ms. Barry’s efforts?
How many contacts does MSC have with sober living facilities?
Why doesn’t the MSC give bus passes? Or help with getting ID?
How does the MSC do outreach?
Any opinions of the MSC by those on the street? Firsthand accounts of services, good or bad?
C’mon, Grunion, this is your Woodward and Bernstein moment, don’t let this go as just a little feel-good piece, there is a big story underneath, and the community wants to hear it!
Laurann Wakefield
Belmont Heights North
Speed On Colorado
Dear Editor,
Having recently moved to Colorado Street, I am appalled by the lack of traffic control on the street, especially between Appian Way and Ximeno.
Even without the recent closures of both north-south and east-west streets in that area for road work, Colorado is heavily traveled by all kinds of vehicles. Many children use the street in going to and from all three schools: Lowell, Rogers and Wilson. Traffic from PCH/Loynes Drive/Azure Way uses it to avoid Seventh Street.
There is a popular market/cafe at the corner of Roycroft and Colorado that is heavily populated seven days a week. A serious accident occurred at that intersection several years ago. And for many years the neighborhood has tried to get the City Council and relevant traffic division of Long Beach to address this dangerous situation.
Both Broadway and Third Street have seen increasing crosswalks, pedestrian/children warning signs, yellow blinking lights, speed notification signs, stop signs, etc. But not Colorado. Recently, I viewed a child almost get hit by a car speeding west on Colorado up the hill.
When will a death occur on this dangerous speedway?
Marilyn Day
Belmont Heights