Design Flaw
Dear Editor,
I think I'll play prognosticator regarding the construction on the beach at Lindero Avenue.
I see that a basketball court is taking shape, with an end hoop very close to the pedestrian and bike paths. Here's my prediction:
Most likely, exuberant, noisy young men will be using that facility. And they will of course ignore possible consequences when they lob that desperate full court shot before the clock runs out.
The ball sails the length of the court, misses the basket, and hits, with full force, a pedestrian, jogger, bicycle, or skater. Or perhaps a trifecta: a mother with her daughter on a push scooter and a baby in a carriage.
Of course this is a tragic event that no one, especially the architect, foresaw (because apparently they never check the real world). And to show that the city government is concerned, they put up a net fence to prevent this in the future — a fence that necessarily has to be much higher than the backboard and looks like heck.
So, in addition to a facility that vastly improves Mother Nature's beach (yes, that's sarcasm), it will eventually be ugly times two. Ah progress.
Larry Wright
Long Beach
Eliminate Excellence
Dear Editor,
The president of Long Beach State’s article about diversity at the University could not have described a more discriminatory policy of admission if she tried.
Her article throws bare the mechanisms of how applicants are accepted into Long Beach State University. By Conoley’s own words, one knows the best and brightest will not always be accepted.
To reach a goal of diversity, what is diversity’s definition? It is the inclusion of different types of people in a group or organization, in this case LBSU.
How does LBSU decide what the cut-off number is for each different group of applicants? How many groups are there? Clearly, the applicants are judged not on academic merit alone but on some other criteria.
What is that criteria and who determines how that criteria is administered? The statistical probability of a group’s pool of applicants, all the same in scholastic achievement, is nil.
So one group A student, who should be admitted, is passed over for another group B or C student.
If more Asian applicants are of stronger academic background, where does Conoley draw the line who will not be accepted in the Asian group? For the excellent African American student, the same question should be answered.
Perhaps this is why LBSU has such a high number of applicants; the academically strong can be ruled out, for “diversity's sake.”
Dan Jackson
Long Beach
Thanks From ’59
Dear Editor,
The Poly High Class of 1959 wishes to offer a note of appreciation to the Grunion Gazette for your exceptional article featuring our 60-year reunion.
We send a heartfelt thank you to columnist Jo Murray for encouraging us to share our stories as we reminisced with our classmates.
We want to extend a special shout-out to Coach Dave Levy, who was the star of the evening.
With much appreciation.
Betty Davis Addleman
Reunion Committee