What does it take to run for City Council in Long Beach?
Some might tell you having a screw loose, because no one in their right mind would run for local public office.
I can say almost categorically, most of the time, that's not the case. During my time in Long Beach, we've been blessed with candidates who truly do want to help our community. Yes, I know there also have been a few who like the concept of having "power," who live for making decisions that impact other people or who have the mistaken impression that a City Council member lives a glamorous life with lots of perks and maybe even a bump in the bank account occasionally.
The one or two or three with that kind of attitude typically get brought back down to earth quickly. But those tales are for another column.
Back to what it takes to run for election.
The basics are, well, basic. This from City Clerk Monique De La Garza's website:
"A candidate must be: • A U.S. citizen • 18 years old on or before election day • A registered voter living in the jurisdiction identified on the Nomination Paper at least 30 days prior to the end of the nomination period (Long Beach City Charter Sections 201 and 502). A candidate may not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction."
That bit about living in the jurisdiction a candidate is running from has tripped up several California — and one or two Long Beach — politicians over time. There's a state law that makes it illegal to live outside your district. And I can recall at least one instance in Long Beach where gerrymandering (changing, for you non-political types) City Council district boundaries took a fairly formidable opponent out of the running for the incumbent's next election.
Still, pretty simple requirements most Long Beach adults interested in being a public official can meet. The bar is so low precisely because we believe that in a real democracy, pretty much anyone should have the chance to run for public office — and that's a good thing.
That's in a perfect world. There are a few more requirements to have much of a chance to win a City Council election.
Some experience in serving the public — commissions, task forces, even being president of the school PTA — is helpful. Support from others, particularly other Long Beach leaders, is a big plus. And there's money, or the ability to raise some. It doesn't have to be much, particularly in the less active council districts, but there are some bills — filing fees, for example — you have to pay.
Oh, did I mention having a spotless background? I'm not talking showing you are a convicted felon here. These days, spotless means having never taken a wrong step from college on, based on the current morality and political correctness. There's not a lot of deep background digging amongst council candidates, but if you go any farther up the political ladder…
There's one last thing that's a prerequisite for becoming a City Council candidate. I call it fire in the belly. Others call it passion for a cause. It comes down to the same thing — a desire to make a difference.
I saw quite a bit of that fire in the belly Monday night at a candidate forum for those running in a special election to fill the vacant First District council seat. I was one of a panel of questioners quizzing seven of the eight people who want to take now-State Senator Lena Gonzalez's place at City Hall.
I believe only one of the group has ever run for public office before. One or two have specific axes to grind, and they all have the causes near and dear to their hearts. That's as it should be. It takes that crusading feeling to light the fire in the belly.
I may be a Pollyanna, or maybe its just the faith I have in the essential goodness of people (that's pretty much the same thing), but I saw a sincere desire in each and every one of those candidates to help make Long Beach a better place to live. We might disagree on the definition of "better," but the motivation is in the right direction.
Give them the respect they deserve, and find out who's running and why. And if you live in the First District, cast a vote. It's the least you can do.