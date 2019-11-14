It's back.
Actually, it never left.
It is something called the East San Pedro Bay Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study. That's government jargon for the Sink The Breakwater study.
In the latest iteration, the debate over the breakwater became a three-year study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see if something could be done about the water quality in San Pedro Bay — specifically, that part of the bay in front of Long Beach's beach. What it is really about is a last-gasp effort to bring waves back to that beach.
The scope of the study had to be widened to include general ecosystem issues to convince the Corps to even take a look. It also took the city paying most of the bill to do the $3 million study. That's one reason we're talking about the breakwater today — the City Council agreed Tuesday to make the final payment of $560,500 to the Corps, bringing the total paid to $2,860,500.
According to the staff report for that move, the extra money was necessary to convince the Corps to keep two "local plans" in the study. Those local plans include alterations to the breakwater — something none of the Corps's other proposals include.
Excitement is at a fever pitch, because the Corps has plans to release it draft Integrated Feasibility Report on Nov. 22, just eight days from now. Despite the fact the staff report makes it appear the additional $560,500 was required for the report's release (can you say quid pro quo?), the milestone marks another round of comments on Environmental Impact Reports, two more public meetings in December (Merry Christmas) and, supposedly, a final plan of action by summer next year.
That plan will, I believe, recommend that little if anything be done to restore the ecosystem and will say the breakwater must remain.
So what does the city get for its nearly $3 million? Maybe, just maybe, some science-based answers to the Sink The Breakwater proponents.
Pardon the cynicism, but I view it more as reality. Just a few months ago, a letter from the U.S. Navy was released saying it would block any changes to the eastern portion of the breakwater for fear it would disrupt operations at the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station. Multiple letters and reports have said messing with the western part of the breakwater could seriously damage Port of Long Beach business — a line no one wants to cross.
And let's not forget all the pronouncements that homes along the Peninsula would not be put in jeopardy if the breakwater is modified.
Oh, and this is the conclusion reached by other studies over the last 15 to 25 years.
I remember writing about the issue more than two decades ago, complete with a to-scale model of the bay at Army Corps headquarters to test the potential sand movement and beach erosion. It wasn't pretty.
According to the staff report for the latest bit of spending, the Corps started the whole feasibility study thing in 2005. That first run ended fairly quickly, with a conclusion that the potential benefits would not justify the money spent on a study, let alone any work that might result.
But the Long Beach chapter of the Surfrider Foundation found political allies in then-councilman, now state Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell and Mayor Robert Garcia. The council approved a Feasibility Cost Share Agreement on June 22, 2010. But little happened, because the Corps couldn't convince anyone in Washington D.C. to release the federal share of the cost involved.
So in January 2016 the agreement was amended to have Long Beach foot the majority of the bill. The carrot for that deal was a new study approach by the Army Corps. Called 3-3-3, it promised a completed study no more than 3 inches thick done in three years for $3 million.
This study cost more than $3 million because the city inserted those local plans in the mix. It likely will be more than 3 inches, too, because, well, it's a government report. And the release date is nearly four years from the January 2016 start date.
But that's in the past. Come Nov. 22, we'll have a study to decide the future, at least the near-term future, of Long Beach's breakwater and its long beach.
And if we don't like the conclusion, we can always go out and pay for another study.