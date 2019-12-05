Rental property owners in Long Beach shouldn't be blamed for a bit of confusion these days.
It's hard to tell which renter protection law they're supposed to follow — it feels like it changes every week. There's one thing they can be sure of, though.
When in doubt, side with the tenant.
Put your knives away, political and social correctness advocates. I'm all for protecting people living from paycheck to paycheck, barely able to make rent payments that were exorbitant five years ago.
After all, I'm the one who pointed out that affordable housing in Southern California is an oxymoron.
Still.
The most recent round of landlord bashing began in earnest last May. That's when the Long Beach City Council passed a package of "tenant protection" rules.
Those rules required most landlords to pay a significant chunk of money to renters if they were forced to move. A primary way they might be forced to move is a 10% rent increase — if the renter has to move because they can't afford the rent increase, the landlord has to pay them enough money to find a new place.
The other primary cause for giving renters money is if they are evicted without cause — particularly if they are getting booted so the landlord can renovate and upgrade the property so they can charge higher rents.
There were, and still are, lots of unintended consequences to these rules. One of the more common is rent increases up to 9 percent or so where there weren't increases planned before.
That all went into effect on Aug. 1. That's also about the time our state legislators decided to win some fans among the rental crowd.
In the 2018 election, state voters rejected a proposal for statewide rent control. It wasn't quite that simple — the proposal had to do with the age of buildings where rent control would be allowed, among other things.
But it lost decisively. So some of our state legislators, particularly those representing urban areas (think San Francisco) where rents are already astronomical, decided to take matters in their own hands.
The Democratic super-majority had little trouble passing a law limiting rent increases statewide to 5 percent a year, plus inflation. It also essentially outlaws evictions without "just cause," and requires landlords to pay tenants in some cases.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (also from San Francisco), who campaigned hard for the bill, signed it with little delay. It will go into effect on Jan. 1.
That timing prompted the latest City Council dance.
Since the state law includes pretty much everything in the Long Beach law, and with even tighter rent controls, it makes sense to get rid of the Long Beach ordinance. But, and this is a big but, if Long Beach's law goes away before the state law is in place, landlords could run riot, evicting people right and left for no good cause.
For every big but, there is a big solution. Is an emergency ban big enough?
That's what the council did at its Nov.19 meeting. Specifically, it passed an ordinance to "temporarily prohibit No-Fault Notices and Evictions through December 31, 2019." There is a caveat that this applies only to buildings built before 2005, but that's just a detail.
Next, time the elimination of the city law to take place the day before the state law comes on line. The council did just that Tuesday night — and asked for the creation of a Senior and Disabled Household Security Deposit Assistance Program for good measure.
I cannot excuse landlords who aren't sure which rules they are working under at any given moment, but I think I can understand the confusion. Bottom line, if you are a landlord, don't kick anybody out unless you can prove they are truly bad actors, and don't even think about raising rents by more than 5 percent. Got it?
Then there's the little matter of where mobile home parks fit into all this. Residents in one of our longstanding parks, Belmont Shores Estates, are literally fighting for their homes in the face of lot rent increases of up to 35 percent. Neither city nor state laws specifically addressed mobile home park rentals.
Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price's office has been consumed with finding a solution, and negotiations with the park's owners continue.
Will there be another big solution? I, and the Belmont Shores residents, sure hope so.