Don't blink — you might miss it.
The city of Long Beach's Fiscal 2020 budget could be passed next Tuesday. It feels like Mayor Robert Garcia and City Manager Pat West just unveiled it yesterday.
But it's actually been a month ago, and there have been 21 different public meetings to explain the spending plan in locations all over the city and including — for the first time — a bilingual presentation. In other words, for the 23 people in the city who really care about such things, there has been plenty of time and opportunity to comment on the budget.
And, like a funnel, it's all pouring into Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
There will be a meeting before the meeting that might have some bearing on whether the entire budget passes next week. That would be the Budget Oversight Committee, or BOC for short.
The BOC has the power to make recommended changes to the proposed budget. There's even an agenda item — 1.2 — specifically for the council to take action on those recommendations.
In my experience, it has always taken advantage of that option.
Sometimes, the recommendations are more a matter of demonstrating that the BOC has the power to make changes. Other times, the changes are substantial — moving more money into the Police Department budget for specific uses, for example. And occasionally, the changes are contentious enough to set off fireworks before the full council. That's usually signaled by a 2-1 vote in the BOC for the changes.
There may be proposed changes even before BOC chair Fifth District Councilwoman Stacy Mungo gets her crack at the budget. There are a couple of department presentations before the actual budget hearing, and the mayor's proposed changes (which could have changed in the last month, but seldom do) come before the BOC.
And you can bet the rest of the council will have a thing or two to say, as well. Whether it is expressed as the deadly "friendly" amendment, or a more general "I think we ought to," it is ingrained in every politician that they must show they're paying attention and fighting for their district.
The obligatory public comment comes in there somewhere, with potential speakers required to pick up a speaker card beforehand.
One of the big changes expected is the addition of Fire Engine 17. Lost in budget cuts seven years ago, its restoration actually is a promise from last year being fulfilled now.
Another needed change — also relating to the Fire Department — has just recently surfaced. It seems the ancient Fire Station 9 is overrun with mold, and that crew currently is operating in a nomadic fashion. Something with a little more certainty for protection of that northwest Long Beach neighborhood needs to be crafted, and soon.
Overall, there are 16 separate actions the council must take to completely approve the Fiscal 2020 budget. If past experience is any guide, the council could pass some of the "easier" items such as the Harbor Department's and Water Department's budgets and ask city staff to go back and fine-tune other portions such as the appropriations ordinance (the budget details).
Another approach used in recent years is to have staff retire to the back room to tweak specific spending schedules to reflect the changes council members make, then come back late in the evening for the final vote or votes. That gets the whole mess off the council's plate a whole meeting early.
A primary reason for what feels like a shortened budget process is City Charter changes made during Bob Foster's tenure as mayor. The voters approved giving the mayor a line-item veto power over the budget, with the caveat that there would be enough time for the council to challenge those vetoes.
That meant the proposed budget has to be approved by Sept. 15 to make room for the additional two weeks of potential budget maneuvering. Foster used that veto power in 2010, but was not challenged. Garcia has not used a veto in his tenure.
The City Charter requires the council to pass a balanced budget before Sept. 30, or the budget reverts to the original proposed by the city manager — which hasn't happened, at least in the recent past. Long Beach starts its fiscal year on Oct. 1.