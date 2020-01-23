"In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered." —Luke 2:1
So begins the story of Jesus Christ's birth in the Bible. The only reason he was born in Bethlehem was because the Roman ruler required a census, and that's where Joseph was born.
Counting people still is a big deal, at least in America. In Long Beach, more than 400 people — 200 of them volunteers — got up very early this morning, Thursday, to try to count how many people are living without a home in our fair city.
It's called a point in time count, meaning the numbers only reflect that status on the ground on Jan. 23, 2020. There could be more or fewer homeless people on Jan. 24. The point is to get a snapshot of the population and move from there.
This count is important to know if programs are working — it was used to claim that the number of homeless veterans had reached "functional zero." That's a fancy way of saying Long Beach is housing homeless vets at the same rate or a bit higher than the number of vets becoming homeless. A head-scratcher, I know.
Once the count is complete, including people living in vehicles and staying in shelters, that total has huge consequences. It is used to determine how much county, state and federal money Long Beach will receive to provide services. It's used to try to figure out how many shelter beds, affordable and/or subsidized housing units are needed, etc.
It is important to know that this census of the homeless includes far more than the street people you see and neighbors complain about. There's a whole population of homeless families, homeless children and other subsets who need services too.
There is other information to be gained. I'm been a volunteer for these counts, and watched as the professionals interviewed homeless people. It's surprising how forthcoming people are — willing to talk about drug addiction, or lack of drugs to control mental problems, or how they became homeless in the first place. Those insights are key to coming up with ways to keep people from becoming homeless, or treating the issues that keep them there.
In sum, this count is a big deal. It's critical that it be done right to gain credibility, both with the public and with the agencies who will provide the resources to combat homelessness.
Good luck all. Be safe out there.
There's another count coming our way soon, and its just as important, maybe more important, than the homeless count. It's the national census. Once every 10 years, our government tries to count every man, woman and child living in the USA — yes, just like the Caesar did in the old days.
Money, lots of money, is at stake here as well. Census figures are used to calculate everything from the amount of educational funding to the size of community block grants. While it's the federal government conducting the census, state, county and local governments all use the figures to divvy up resources too.
More importantly, at least in some ways, the census also is used to determine how many government representatives we have. The number of representatives California has in the House of Representatives is tied directly to the number of people in California compared to the rest of the states. And that formula trickles down. Did you know that every council district in Long Beach is supposed to have about the same number of residents — about 50,000 — as its neighbor?
And that brings up the other reason the census and the information it gathers is so important. Every 10 years, once it is known who lives where, boundary lines are drawn for City Council districts, school board districts, county supervisor districts, state Assembly and Senate districts and Congressional districts.
Put another way, the powers that be decide who you are going to vote for.
We're blessed in California, and in Long Beach, with a fairly recent transfer of power from the politicians to independent citizen panels to make those decisions. Now, at least in theory, the political party in power cannot draw new boundary lines so they stay in power. That's called gerrymandering. Fun to say, isn't it? But it's not a good thing when it comes to fair elections.
So let yourself and your family be counted. It matters. A lot.