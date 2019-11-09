What do you do when you don't have the resources to get the job done, but the job needs to be done anyway?
There are a few options. You could just not do part of the job — shrink the mission, if you will. That means facing the reality that some things won't get done, some people won't be served.
Second, you could do a minimal job; not getting beyond the surface, but able to say the boxes have been checked. That's the recipe for dissatisfaction all around — for you, your employees and those who are supposed to be served.
Or you find ways to become more efficient. This is the source of that mantra secretly hated by all — do more with less.
Nine times out of 10, doing more with less means the people left are doing more. It's only that 10th time out of 10, that time when there really are efficiencies or better ways of doing something, that this counter-intuitive management approach works.
Perhaps the primary place where this doing more with less thing plays out is in government, particularly city government. For decades now, shrinking revenue has been coupled with rising demands. And, as one of my favorite city managers used to say, "when you can't find any more fat to cut, the muscle starts to go."
We are blessed to live in the age of technology, where we can turn to tools to become more efficient. One person sitting at a computer can do more than 10 people did with calculators, for example. Then you have the issue of what to do with those other nine people, though (ask the ports and the longshoremen how that's working out).
Those are questions for someone much smarter than me. Let's get back to that municipal government model.
The Long Beach Police Department recently did a little personnel reshuffling to try to capture some efficiencies. Specifically, the much-praised Quality of Life teams have been consolidated with the Mental Evaluation Team.
The Quality of Life (QoL) officers deal with the city's homeless population, trying to get people services first, instead of immediately hauling them off to jail. The program is just a couple of years old, but is being credited for creating a more humane, efficient way to deal with the homeless population.
The Mental Evaluation Teams (MET) roll when patrol officers come up against people who appear to be mentally unstable. It's up to the MET officers to determine the best way to handle specific situations.
There are only a few of these specialized officers in the entire city — a combined 11, to be exact. In a Long Beach of 450,000 or so souls, that doesn't seem to come close to the number of officers needed to do the job.
But that's what the LBPD has. So, until the manna from heaven begins to fall, the situation calls for efficiency.
So now the MET and QoL officers will collaborate, working under one chain of command in the Patrol Bureau Field Support Division. That "chain" consists of one lieutenant and one sergeant. They will be charged with oversight, effectiveness evaluation and searching for more technology to make the officers more — you guessed it — efficient.
Among the pluses expected in the new structure is increased collaboration and sharing of information. It's true that the majority of people the Quality of Life teams are called out for are either mentally ill or addicted — issues the Mental Evaluation Teams are trained to recognize and handle.
It also increases the resources available to either team in a specific situation — MET officers can come to the aid of the QoL teams and vice-versa.
And, while the reorganization is designed to do more with less, it also creates another position. That post, a liaison officer, will work out of the city's Health and Human Services Department through the Multi-Service Center to help with collaborative efforts between the police and health departments. A goal there will be to develop new programs to help the homeless population.
Would it be better to have more people dedicated to the QoL and MET missions? Of course.
But until that happens, here's an example of trying to do more with less, to work smarter. It won't allow 11 officers to meet every need, but it gives them a shot to be more efficient. That's a good thing.