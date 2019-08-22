It's budget time — that time of year when our beloved City Council members earn their keep.
To be pragmatic, we shouldn't expect the part-time council to read, much less understand, the nitty-gritty of the general fund budget. We're talking $554 million and 17 departments — the departments providing the services the residents care about — with several thousand employees.
Let's not even go to the $2.8 billion total budget, which includes the Harbor Department's humongous capital improvements budget and tons of other stuff. Most of the council gives that a quick glance, then relies on the professionals to be sure it all works.
It's the general fund stuff that counts to the voters who elect the council, so naturally that's what counts with the council. Add the fact that 71 percent of that $544 million goes to public safety — police (48 percent) and fire (20 percent). And for the math sticklers, the other 3 percent is for Disaster Preparation.
Government's number one priority is public safety, so the council spends more time on police and fire than anything else, and more time on cops than anything. Just ask Chief Robert Luna.
But this is where the territorial bickering between council members start. That extra fire engine or advanced life support ambulance can be life or death to a district, they'll tell you. And whatever happened to that traffic enforcement (these days, more likely homeless population enforcement) you were supposed to return to my district?
It's called taking care of the constituents, and surprises no one.
In a semi-sad way, this stuff becomes more pronounced when the city actually has some money to get things done. That's the case these days, primarily thanks to the Measure A sales tax increase approved in 2018 by Long Beach voters. A large chunk of that tax revenue was promised to go to infrastructure, and in particular streets, sidewalks and alleys.
There's nothing quite as painful to an elected official than a voter mad about the pothole on his street, the buckled sidewalk because of a tree or the alley so bad it's not negotiable by anything less than a garbage truck. And being able to say "I fixed your streets" is ballot box gold for any and all council members.
Here's the illustration. Early on this budget cycle, there was a public knock-down, drag-out fight — at least politically speaking — between Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson and Fifth District Councilwoman Stacy Mungo. Richardson's Ninth is one of the poorest districts, with a majority minority population, and he starts most money conversations with a plea for equity. Mungo's Fifth is the largest district physically, with miles and miles more streets and alleys.
So when Richardson said he wanted the staff to consider the Ninth first in scheduling projects, Mungo pounced. She cited the city's own pavement condition studies to say the Fifth had the most dire need, and challenged Richardson to show otherwise.
That meeting went on without any resolution or further frontal attacks. But the budget is far from over. And Mungo makes no secret of the fact that she will use her position as chair of the council's Budget Oversight Committee to make sure her constituents get their "fair share."
In her last e-blast newsletter, Mungo talks about infrastructure money, saying she led the charge in 2017 to make distribution based more on need. "I ensured that the system for infrastructure funding provided the most funds to the districts with the most need," she writes. "We can now be confident that we are getting our fair share."
To her credit, Mungo follows that with a chart showing the inventory of alleys in very poor condition by district. The First District has the largest number of bad alleys (109), but the Fifth District more than doubles the First in alley area in poor condition — Fifth District alleys are longer, apparently. The Ninth District is near the bottom of the pack.
This is all about how to split up $20 million or so in extra infrastructure money. That's 1 percent of the overall budget. But it is 1 percent the council has at least some control over. And that, along with the political ramifications, means there will be more fights before this budget is done.