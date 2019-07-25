Draw the curtains, the last act has played.
Tuesday evening, the Long Beach City Council conducted its last meeting in the council chambers of City Hall. The old City Hall, that is.
The next time the council conducts official business, on Aug. 6, it will be in the Bob Foster Civic Chamber. It can't be council chambers anymore, because the City Council will be sharing it with the Harbor Commission.
No doubt there will be other groups meeting in the Bob Foster Civic Chamber — the Planning Commission comes to mind. But it's a pretty safe bet that Star Fleet Command won't be visiting the Bob Foster Civic Chamber anytime soon.
Long Beach's old council chambers got its star turn in 2007, when the reboot of the Star Trek movie franchise shot a pivotal scene there, making the circular room look lots bigger than it really is.
While that might have been the council chambers' 15 minutes of movie fame, plenty of history has been made there since it opened, along with the rest of City Hall, in 1977. A few of those moments were recalled at last Tuesday night's council meeting, but I suspect most of the memories remain locked in people's minds.
Consider this. John Dever became city manager in 1977. Tom Clark was the mayor, elected by his eight fellow council members. Since then, Long Beach has had six mayors (including a second stint for Clark). It would be another decade before Long Beach residents would cast votes to decide who the mayor would be.
Dozens of people have sat behind the dais in the intervening 42 years, and dozens more served as staff members. People shouted at each other, praised each other, cursed each other and generally conducted city business much like other municipalities all across the country.
Police chiefs, fire chiefs and city managers were introduced. Those same chiefs and managers would later argue their policies in the chambers before the council.
Residents came to plead their causes, make points and — after the council meetings began being televised — got their three minutes of fame. Some were eloquent, some were nervous, some were heart-wrenching and some were just plain rude.
Much the same could be said of the people behind the dais. I lost count of the number of times public speakers complained that council members weren't paying attention. Televised meetings cut back on the more blatant transgressions (hard to catch a council member sleeping these days), but they also captured some memorable moments of policy-making.
Each year, a budget that impacted the entire city was passed in those chambers. Passed, but certainly not negotiated. It was a rare moment indeed in these council chambers when there was actual policy change in front of the public; although to be fair it must be said it has happened a time or two.
Most of those decisions were made behind closed doors, either on the 13th and 14th floors of the old City Hall where the council, mayor and top city staff kept their offices, or in a small conference room hidden away next to the council chambers.
That conference room, it can be argued, is where most of the real historic moments occurred. That's where the council went into closed session, to talk amongst themselves unencumbered by the scrutiny of the public.
That's where budget compromises happened. That's also where employee negotiations often were decided. That's where city managers were asked to consider resigning instead of the alternative. That's where city managers offered slush funds — I mean divide by nine funds — to council members. That's where lawsuits began, and where lawsuits were settled.
Decisions worth tens of millions of dollars were made in that small conference room — a room almost no one in the public has visited. But hey, maybe the Star Trek actors used it as a break room. I happen to know there are facilities available.
The old council chambers undoubtedly hold fond memories for many (that's where most of the swearing-in ceremonies took place). I suspect it also holds some moments many would rather forget.
But a year from now, it will be gone. And more history will be being made in the Bob Foster Civic Chamber.
I've seen it. I've been sworn to secrecy, but I will tell you this. Don't expect Star Trek to land there any time soon.