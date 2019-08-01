The good news is the Fiscal 2020 budget is balanced — it must be balanced by law — without anyone losing a job or any programs being cut.
More good news is there are some enhancements, like more help for those who don’t speak English, an entire police force wearing body cameras and new employees to deal with tons and tons of video, and more people and money for Animal Care Services to continue the push for fewer dogs and cats being killed.
The bad news? You are expected to keep paying for all that stuff — and to pay a little bit more.
Why do you care? It’s just more government BS, right?
Wrong. This is the place where the rubber meets the road, at least in terms of what you pay the city and what you get in return. You can complain all you want about not having enough cops or having too many potholes in your street, but unless the city has money to do something about it, you’re just whistling in the wind.
So let’s look at this budget thing a little more closely.
To start, for decades now I’ve accused (only half kidding) our city administrators of balancing the budget with smoke and mirrors. The auditors say otherwise.
But still.
Back in December, City Manager Pat West and Finance Director John Gross told the City Council projections showed the city would start its Fiscal 2020 budget process with a $9.3 million deficit in the general fund. Yesterday, when the proposed budget was released, the city started with a small surplus from 2019.
How does that work? First, department heads were quietly told to find ways to save money. Second, Gross and company found ways to pay for stuff that fell legally under Measure A parameters with that one-time money instead of taking it from the general fund.
And voilá, no deficit.
However, the bottom line is that if you want something, you ultimately pay for it. For example, that Measure A rescue comes from a one percent sales tax increase voters approved a while back. You pay sales tax. So you paid for it.
You will be paying for it going forward, too. That Measure A tax increase is here until 2023 whether you vote for its extension next year or not. And there has been a parking fine increase to help raise more money.
We’re just talking the general fund here. The ultimate city budget is $2.8 billion. But that includes the huge Port of Long Beach budget, the airport, the Water Department, the Energy Resources Department (you pay for natural gas there) and more.
What most people care about, and what the City Council will spend the next month debating, is the General Fund. That’s where police, fire, public works, parks and the rest of the day-to-day city government-type services are paid for. It totals $554 million.
Figuring out where to get all that money is no small task, and no one source really dominates when it comes to revenue. Sales tax is a biggie, but so are state and federal grants.
Long Beach was put on a “total cost recovery” fee schedule years ago, where people are supposed to be charged what it costs the city to provide a service. There’s lots of moaning about that — business inspections aren’t cheap — and some exceptions are made for children, elderly and sometimes the disabled.
But at least on paper it makes sense. You pay for what you get. The tricky part is setting the price. And the cost goes up every year, don’t you know.
So for the next month or so, our favorite City Council will be pouring over the numbers (or not) and listening to a stream of constituents (read voters) asking for “a measly $100,000,” for a project or program near and dear to their hearts. They won’t admit it in public, but there will be more than a little horse trading to get council colleagues to sign off on that extra few thousands for this and that.
Why fight over $100,000 in a $554 million or $2.8 billion budget? Because $100,000 can make or break a neighborhood project. And add up a few $100,000 bites, and pretty soon we’re talking real money.
A city’s budget points to what the people think is important (stole that from the mayor). I think that makes its creation worth watching. How about you?