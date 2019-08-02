I have been seeing a falcon in my backyard for about three weeks, usually on the electric wire or in a tree.

I thought it was just one. I read your article July 18 about the falcons that lived on the roof on the old city hall, wondering where they might go.

Well that very day, I saw two sitting together. Today I saw a total of four at the same time.

Here are some pictures from this morning. I live off Stearns, on the south side between Bellflower and Palo Verde. Do you think they may be from downtown?

Anyway, they're really pretty.

Lori Loucks

Long Beach

Tags

Load comments