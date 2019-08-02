I have been seeing a falcon in my backyard for about three weeks, usually on the electric wire or in a tree.
I thought it was just one. I read your article July 18 about the falcons that lived on the roof on the old city hall, wondering where they might go.
Well that very day, I saw two sitting together. Today I saw a total of four at the same time.
Here are some pictures from this morning. I live off Stearns, on the south side between Bellflower and Palo Verde. Do you think they may be from downtown?
Anyway, they're really pretty.
Lori Loucks
Long Beach