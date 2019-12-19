“The hardest arithmetic to master is that which enables us to count our blessings.”
We have come to that time of the year when columnists provide end-of-year “thank you” pieces. Let me continue this tradition by telling you how grateful I am to be able to write to all of you every month and to live and work in a city that does so much to celebrate inclusivity and encourage innovation.
And I am grateful — every day! — for the opportunity to lead California State University, Long Beach: a campus attracting exceptional professors, staff members, supporters and eager students — all of whom are making significant and lasting contributions that are creating a better future for our region and our world.
The Eric Hoffer quote beginning this piece (from his book, "Reflections on the Human Condition") suggests, however, despite what I’ve just shared, humans are prone more to noticing deficits and slights than to reflecting upon gifts and opportunities. In fact, humans can be tripped up pretty significantly by concentrating on accumulating things and external recognitions rather than on appreciating their personal strengths and the people and opportunities in their lives.
Extensive research indicates that showing appreciation to others not only lifts up the receivers, but also the senders. People who frequently offer words of thanks to others and who regularly reflect on their own blessings are happier, healthier and more successful than those who focus only on their burdens and deficits.
My husband, Dr. Collie Conoley, and I are psychologists. Our field of study in positive psychology has led both of us to explore the benefits of gratitude and the barriers we face in living grateful lives. Some of these barriers include what meaning we make out of the our experiences and where we focus our attention.
For example, in this season of giving are you consumed with the accumulation of things (to give or get) or on the opportunities for special closeness with family and friends? Much of our environment turns our attention to materialism despite the fact we all know that more stuff, beyond basic needs, is never the basis for happiness. Warm, enhancing relationships are a foundation for well-being but the intense commercialism that surrounds us can make it hard to keep our attention on that truth.
In a 2007 research report, Dr. Sonya Lyubomirsky defined gratitude as “a focus on the present moment, on appreciating your life as it is today and what has made it so.” This sounds simple, but consider how often our thoughts are captured by regrets from the past and anxieties about the future. It’s not easy to stay focused on the present moment. In fact, it takes discipline and practice, but such effort is worth it.
Grateful people tend to be more energetic, hopeful, helpful, empathic, and more forgiving. Grateful people are less materialistic, envious, depressed, anxious, lonely, and neurotic that those who do not practice gratitude.
As a gift to yourselves this holiday season, spend a few minutes right now thinking of all your personal gifts and skills. Are you kind and polite? Can you sing, dance or cook? Do you have friends and family members who love you? Do you have a job, food to eat, and a roof over your head? Do you have a sense of humor? Can you see color and hear music? Are you giving thanks for the gift of life?
Over the next week, devote 10 minutes on one day to write down three things/events/ people that happened to you for which you are grateful. Was a sales clerk helpful and smiling while you shopped? Did you get a phone call or text from a friend? Did you see a spectacular sunset? Try this for a few months. Trust me!
Have a grateful Holiday Season, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!
Jane
Jane Close Conoley is president of California State University, Long Beach.